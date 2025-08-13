  • home icon
  "Why would we be mad at Shedeur Sanders?" - NFL Analyst rips Myles Garrett for reckless speeding 2 months after same violation pinned on Browns QB

"Why would we be mad at Shedeur Sanders?" - NFL Analyst rips Myles Garrett for reckless speeding 2 months after same violation pinned on Browns QB

By Farouk Yusuf
Published Aug 13, 2025 00:00 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Myles Garrett has once again found himself in a driving-related offense. According to citations, the Cleveland Browns’ defensive end is being accused of driving his Ferrari at 100 mph after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 71 near the Ohio Turnpike.

Andy Baskin is not impressed with the All-Pro defensive end, who is a captain on the team. The analyst ripped him on the “Baskin and Phelps” show on Tuesday, noting that he's failed to lead by example for rookies like Shedeur Sanders, who was also cited for speeding in June.

“Being captain means more than being a great football player on the field,” Baskin said. It's so why should we, why would we be mad at Shedeur Sanders for driving over 100 miles an hour when the captain drives over 100 miles an hour? And these guys know that. They know what's going on.
“I love Myles as a football player. He's a great football player. I think he's great for the community. I love it when he does the Halloween stuff. But you've got to lead by example. Why do I have to say that on the radio right now to a guy who's a captain? Money doesn't make you a captain; the way you act on and off the field makes you a captain.”
Myles Garrett is set to appear in court on Thursday, but has the option to pay a $250 fine to avoid the appearance. He is expected to join the Cleveland Browns in Philadelphia for a joint practice with the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Andy Baskin believes Myles Garrett shouldn’t be a captain

As preseason kicks off across the NFL, Andy Baskin believes that Myles Garrett shouldn't be one of the captains of the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 season. The defensive end has been a captain on the team since 2018, but the analyst thinks he's not a leader.

“Myles, to me, is the best player on the team,” Baskin said. “He is. I'm not going to argue that, and I love watching him play. But is he someone that should be a captain? No, he shouldn't. This is multiple times over 100 miles an hour, and it's his responsibility to lead on the field and off the field.
“So if a rookie is driving over 100 miles, ‘Well, our best player on the team does it.’ I just hope he comes out the next time he has media availability, apologizes like he did before, and just says, ‘I can't be a leader if I can't lead by example. I shouldn't be a captain.’ It's ridiculous.”

It is unknown what disciplinary action the Cleveland Browns will take for Myles Garrett's latest driving violation. In 2022, Garrett crashed his Porsche, flipping it after swerving off a rural road near his home post-practice. This resulted in a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cuts.

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

