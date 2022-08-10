Why was Marshawn Lynch arrested? Retired RB caught on DUI suspicion

If you're wondering what Marshawn Lynch has been up to lately, here's an update. The former Seattle Seahawks running back was arrested in Las Vegas today for driving under the influence.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted a statement in the early hours of Tuesday, saying that Lynch was arrested at a vehicle stop near Las Vegas Boulevard.

"The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment."

The statement was followed by another tweet:

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence."

TMZ reported that Marshawn Lynch was driving into the curb before he was pulled over. They also reported that Lynch refused a breathalyzer but had his blood drawn upon arrest.

Marshawn Lynch's NFL career

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch is a native of Oakland, California and a five-time Pro Bowler. He played in the NFL for 12 seasons. He most notably won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks.

Lynch ran for 10,413 yards during stints with the Buffalo Bills, Seahawks and the Oakland Raiders. He recorded 85 touchdowns. He also posted 2,214 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

Lynch, 36, was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2010's and was a dominant force during his time in the NFL.

Lynch has been keeping himself busy since retiring from the NFL. Known by fans as 'Beast Mode,' he is currently a minority owner of NHL franchise the Seattle Kraken, along with Seattle-born rapper Macklemore.

Lynch also invested in Oakland Roots, a soccer club that plays in the USL Championship, the second tier of US men’s soccer. Apart from his investments, the Seattle Seahawks recently announced Marshawn Lynch as a member of their broadcast team for the preseason. Lynch is set to serve as a special correspondent, though it remains to be seen if that will be the case after his arrest.

Today's incident isn't Lynch's first brush with the long arm of the law.

In 2008, Lynch was accused of hitting a woman with his car during his time with the Bills.He subsequently pled guilty to a hit-and-run and had his driver's license revoked. The following year, he pled guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge and was hit with a three-game suspension by the league.

