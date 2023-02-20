Why was Marshawn Lynch fined by NFL? Ex-Seahawks icon sheds light on facing $1.2 million hit

Marshawn Lynch has become a legend among NFL fans for the way he handled the media during his NFL career, as well as in his retirement. He infamously avoided press conferences during his playing career, until the fines apparently became too great for him to continue to do so. He was fined a massive $1.2 million dollars over the years for failing to fulfill his media obligations in his NFL contract.

Lynch recently appeared on an episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast to explain exactly what happened that led to him being fined by the NFL for missed press appearances.

All players have specific press obligations written into their contracts. In a branding effort to connect fans with the players, as well as allow the writers to build stories, players are required to answer questions in a press conference. They occur at specified times, including in postgame settings.

"It takes them to come in there probably like 15 to 20 minutes after the game is over, right? I'd already went in the locker maybe with two, two and a half minutes in there, because we done already won the game."

"So, I done already showered by the time the team come in there. You feel me? I'm already gone. So they all wondering, 'Where Marshawn at?' 'Oh, he's not here. He gone.' So, if I wasn't there, then how can I make myself available? It was tough man, I had the family outside."

"So the fines started accumulating, and it was from seasons before. And now, you feel me, they've run it up. So it got to a pretty penny though, you feel what I'm talking about? You got me, $1.2 million."

Regardless of Marshawn Lynch's reasons for skipping media appearances, it will always draw a fine from the NFL.

Marshawn Lynch's epic response to avoiding more media fines from the NFL

Marshawn Lynch's fines accumulated over a million dollars over the course of his NFL career. He spent more than half of it with the Seattle Seahawks, but also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. Apparently tired of losing money for his absences, Lynch had one of the most notorious press conferences of all time during his Super Bowl XLIX media availability.

Speaking on the Seahawks' game against the New England Patriots, Marshawn Lynch went to the microphone and simply stated, "I'm just here so I won't get fined." He proceeded to answer every question with that phrase, saying it a total of 29 times, and saying nothing else during the interview. He found a loophole as he wasn't fined for the sarcastic performance.

