  • Why is Marvin Harrison Jr. opting out of Ohio State Pro Day? Reporter lays down possible reason for WR's absence

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Mar 20, 2024 14:18 GMT
2023 Heisman Trophy Presentation
Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of the most notable absentees from the 2024 NFL Combine. Due to his absence at the scouting showcase, draft analysts anticipated that he'd be participating in the Ohio State Pro Day on Wednesday.

However, numerous sources have confirmed that Harrison is opting out of the Pro Day. Thus, he will become the first highly touted prospect in the upcoming draft to skip the combine and Pro Day. Fans of the pacey pass catcher will have to wait until at least the preseason to see him in action.

According to Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer, Marvin Harrison's logic for skipping the pre-draft activities is that he is preparing for the 2024 NFL season and doing it at Ohio State University rather than training to run the 40s.

Harrison reportedly asked the nine franchises he met with in Indianapolis if they needed to see anything at Pro Day. They all apparently said no, per Breer. It seems he saw no need to participate in the 2024 Ohio State Pro Day.

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline views Marvin Harrison Jr. as a top-three lock in the 2024 NFL Draft

Despite the negative press that Marvin Harrison's nonparticipation has caused, he is still widely regarded as a top-three draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Sportskeeda's resident NFL draft expert, Tony Pauline, has Harrison going off the draft board as the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Pauline sees the New England Patriots selecting Harrison with their third overall pick and giving coach Jerod Mayo a phenomenal wide receiver to start his New England rebuild.

There are many stellar wide receivers in the 2024 draft, such as Marvin Harrison, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell. However, Harrison is the surest commodity in his draft class, and he's seen as a potential perennial All-Pro wide receiver once he reaches his potential.

Current 2024 NFL First-Round Draft Order

Here's a look at the current first-round order in the upcoming NFL Draft:

  1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland Browns via the Houston Texans)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Detroit Lions
  30. Baltimore Ravens
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

