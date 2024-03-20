Why is Marvin Harrison Jr. opting out of Ohio State Pro Day? Reporter lays down possible reason for WR's absence

Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of the most notable absentees from the 2024 NFL Combine. Due to his absence at the scouting showcase, draft analysts anticipated that he'd be participating in the Ohio State Pro Day on Wednesday.

However, numerous sources have confirmed that Harrison is opting out of the Pro Day. Thus, he will become the first highly touted prospect in the upcoming draft to skip the combine and Pro Day. Fans of the pacey pass catcher will have to wait until at least the preseason to see him in action.

According to Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer, Marvin Harrison's logic for skipping the pre-draft activities is that he is preparing for the 2024 NFL season and doing it at Ohio State University rather than training to run the 40s.

Harrison reportedly asked the nine franchises he met with in Indianapolis if they needed to see anything at Pro Day. They all apparently said no, per Breer. It seems he saw no need to participate in the 2024 Ohio State Pro Day.

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline views Marvin Harrison Jr. as a top-three lock in the 2024 NFL Draft

Despite the negative press that Marvin Harrison's nonparticipation has caused, he is still widely regarded as a top-three draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Sportskeeda's resident NFL draft expert, Tony Pauline, has Harrison going off the draft board as the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Pauline sees the New England Patriots selecting Harrison with their third overall pick and giving coach Jerod Mayo a phenomenal wide receiver to start his New England rebuild.

There are many stellar wide receivers in the 2024 draft, such as Marvin Harrison, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell. However, Harrison is the surest commodity in his draft class, and he's seen as a potential perennial All-Pro wide receiver once he reaches his potential.

Current 2024 NFL First-Round Draft Order

Here's a look at the current first-round order in the upcoming NFL Draft:

