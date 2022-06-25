Why was Matt Adams arrested? Bears linebacker found in possession of illegal firearm

Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams was recently arrested on an illegal firearm charge. Not only that, said weapon was in the console of a Jeep which had been reported stolen. A clip loaded with armor-piercing rounds was also found inside the vehicle.

Adams was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts out of Houston. After four years on the team, making very little impact, he was signed to a one-year contract with Chicago.

Adams was questioned by police at around 6:45 in the evening near the stolen Jeep. He reportedly claimed to have purchased the car. After a police search of the vehicle, a loaded handgun was discovered in the console along with an extended magazine in the trunk.

The linebacker was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for possessing a firearm. He was also cited for a loaded magazine with metal piercing bullets.

It has been reported that Adams has a permit for the gun, but it was not issued by the state of Illinois. It’s possible the gun was purchased and licensed in Indiana before his move to join the Bears. Although details about the stolen Jeep are vague, the owner did drop the charges, stating that it was all a misunderstanding. Adams is due in court in August.

Adams isn’t the only former Colt to make the move to the windy city. The Bears also brought over defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to take over the vacant head coach position. The team is hopeful Justin Fields can evolve into a solid franchise quarterback in his second season.

The Bears will head into the new season with a new look

The Bears face an uphill battle with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers still leading the way for the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback will no doubt continue his ownership of the Chicago franchise until the end of his career.

They’ll also face competition from a Minnesota Vikings team. The Vikings are loaded with weapons on offense and are working on strengthening their defense through free agency and the draft. The Vikings are set to make a serious run for the NFC North crown.

Chicago hasn't had a Super Bowl appearance since their defeat at the hands of Peyton Manning and the Colts in 2006. With Eberflus and Fields leading the way, fans are hopeful they’ve found the head coach and quarterback combo of the future.

