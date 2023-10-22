Why are NFL fans fighting during games? Exploring reasons behind increased violence in 2023 season

This season, there have been many instances of fans fighting at NFL games. It also happened during the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns game last week.

Games involving teams like the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks have seen unpleasant fan brawls in or around the stadium this season.

Dale Mooney, a Patriots fans, passed away at Gillette Stadium in the middle of a matchup with the Miami Dolphins in September.

According to an eyewitness, the 53-year-old received a heavy knock to the head during the fight and fell to the ground. Mooney was sent to hospital, where it was confirmed that he had passed away.

The causes of these clashes are never obvious, but alcohol is frequently a factor. It seems natural that fan emotions are robust during NFL games. Owing to that, together with the excessive alcohol consumption at stadiums, it's not difficult for spectators to shove, tug, hit or kick other spectators.

Whatever NFL teams do to stop such horrific tragedies is insufficient because the fights don't seem to be fading off. It may be as simple as prohibiting the sale of alcohol at the games or even mandating that security personnel be stationed in every row of seats.

The optimum solution might be for teams to ban fans who are intoxicated before entering stadiums because no team wants fans to worry about their safety while attending games.

Do the NFL punish teams for pregame fights?

Any players or teams engaged in altercations before or during games risk severe punishment, according to the NFL.

Any league employee who engages in an altercation before or during a game risks expulsion, suspension or a large fine, according to a document acquired by ESPN on Sunday.

Additionally, more serious accountability penalties, like forfeiting a draft pick or paying a fine, may apply to NFL franchises whose players or employees join an ongoing brawl.

Even though the NFL didn't penalize any teams for the fighting that broke out among fans last week, the aforementioned document warns that if anything is to happen, penalties will be handed out in the upcoming weeks.