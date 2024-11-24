Why did NFL fine Jameson Williams? Exploring Lions WR's $19,697 hit

In Week 11, the Detroit Lions delivered the best offensive performance of the season as they routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6 at Ford Field to improve to 9-1, tying them with the Kansas City Chiefs for the league’s best record. Five players found the endzone for the home team, including wide receiver Jameson Williams, whose touchdown became one of the night's highlights.

Early in the third quarter, the 23-year-old evaded his defender and caught a dime from quarterback Jared Goff before racing to the endzone for a 64-yard touchdown. Williams celebrated by diving backwards into the end zone while holding his crotch, a gesture that the league deemed obscene. The NFL fined him $19,697 for the celebration.

Jameson Williams' celebration was an homage to former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who debuted the move at the end of his iconic "Beast Quake" touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the two teams' Wildcard Weekend battle in 2011.

Lynch bulldozed his way through the entire Saints defense for nearly 70 yards before diving backwards into the endzone while extending the ball behind his helmet and holding his crotch.

Although Lynch wasn’t penalized for the celebration in the playoff game, he faced an $11,050 fine for repeating it in Week 16 of the 2014 season against the Arizona Cardinals after a career-long 79-yard touchdown run, famously dubbed “Beast Quake 2.0.”

According to the NFL, lewd or violent gestures, as well as extended celebrations meant to delay the game, are deemed inappropriate.

Jameson Williams stats: WR enjoying a fine season

While Jameson Williams may be upset with the fine, explosive plays like his 64-yard touchdown are helping him rewrite his narrative and position himself for a potential contract extension. The wide receiver, picked 12th in the 2022 draft, had a difficult start to his NFL career, barely making an impact in his first two years in the league.

Williams played a combined 18 games in the 2022 and 2023 seasons and caught only 25 passes for 395 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He was close to being declared one of the biggest busts in Lions history, but he has redeemed himself this season.

In eight outings this year, Jameson Williams has caught 24 passes for 538 receiving yards and touchdowns and carried the ball five times for 34 rushing yards.

While he is finally showcasing the talent that enticed Detroit to pick him up in 2022, he still has plenty to prove and the Lions will hope he can continue making big plays like the 64-yard touchdown against the Jaguars — though they’ll likely ask him to tone down his celebrations.

