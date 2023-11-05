Why are NFL referees under scrutiny? Fans left baffled after multiple egregious errors across Week 9 games

NFL officiating has been a hot topic of discussion this season, with some believing that this is the worst refereeing in some time.

This is odd considering the amount of cameras and help the NFL officials get from New York each game. Yet, for some reason, fans are left angry over some calls that make them shake their heads with disappointment.

Through the early slate of the Week 9 NFL games, there have already been odd calls. Let's go through them.

In this first one, Tua Tagovailoa gets bumped after giving himself up by sliding, and the referee smiles at him for wanting a flag. In truth, Tagovailoa likely thought the contact was more than it was.

In this video, Mahomes was scrambling out of bounds when he was hit in the back. It looks like it should have been a flag.

On this play, the Dolphins had multiple players jump offside, but the officials missed this call. This has been happening a lot in games recently.

Now, this one is odd. Marquise Brown was flagged for offensive pass interference, and we can see he didn't even touch either defender.

The last one is a roughing of the passer penalty on the Commanders, as it looks like the defender lands on Mac Jones with all his weight. However, we can see at the end that he rolls to avoid that - tough call.

NFL fans shocked over missed calls

This has been happening all season, and given that the NFL is a multi-billion dollar industry, fans can't believe that these missed calls are happening.

NFL referees have had a tough start to the season

So, as we can see, there are some missed calls, and fans aren't happy. In truth, the referees are doing their best, but what gets fans riled up is that with all the camera angles and slow-motion technology available, these kinds of mistakes happen.

Referees are human, and they will make mistakes. But, with so many weapons at the league's disposal, fans want them to get things right.

It's a rough business, but one blight on the game for fans this season has been the standard of refereeing.