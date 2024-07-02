Why did NFL suspend Tashaun Gipson Sr.? All you need to know about league's punishment

Free agent safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. will miss the first six games of the 2024 NFL season. The NFL announced the news on Tuesday evening that the veteran safety was suspended for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policies.

Gipson is currently a free agent and this will likely make it harder to land with a new team in the offseason. Gipson most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers and has started 33 games in the last two seasons.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gipson was brought in by the 49ers before the 2022 season as extra depth to the secondary but re-vamped his career over the last two seasons. He's recorded 122 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and has six interceptions over the the last two seasons.

Gipson made the Pro Bowl in 2014 as a member of the Cleveland Browns. In his career, Gipson has 664 tackles, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, 33 interceptions, 758 interception return yards, and three pick-sixes.

Tashaun Gipson Jr. landing spots for 2024 NFL season

Tashaun Gipson Sr. during NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

At age 34 and entering his 13th NFL season while being suspended for the first six games of the season, it may be tough for Gipson to land with a team. Still, his play over the last two seasons could land him on a roster once his suspension is up. Of course, there is a chance that a team could sign him before the season knowing he will be inactive for the first six games.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could take a chance on the veteran safety who played on the team from 2016-2018. Gipson had six interceptions, a fumble recovery, over 150 tackles, and 16 pass deflections with the Jaguars.

The Arizona Cardinals, who outside of Budda Baker, are pretty young and inexperienced at the safety position. Signing Gipson could provide some depth in the secondary.

The most likely scenario after learning about the news of his suspension is Gipson re-signs a one-year deal with his most recent team, the San Francisco 49ers. He's been a reliable piece in their secondary the past two seasons and they could rely on him as depth or if they have any injuries in their secondary.

Who do you think Tashaun Gipson will sign with?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback