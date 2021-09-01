Why is the NFLPA investigating Urban Meyer? 

Urban Meyer made a massive mistake by stating that a player's vaccination status played a factor in his roster decisions. After Meyer made the statement about the vaccination, NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed that the union would take action.

NFLPA comment to PFT on Jaguars coach Urban Meyer admitting vaccination status was a factor in roster cuts: “These comments have led us to open an investigation.” — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 1, 2021

Urban Meyer has drawn a lot of unwanted attention to himself and the Jaguars franchise. The big question is, what exactly did the first-year head coach say to cause the NFLPA to open an investigation?

What did Urban Meyer say to reporters about the Jaguars' final cut decisions?

Jacksonville Jaguars HC Urban Meyer will have to make his situation right and fast.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has left Florida and Ohio State to deal with "health" problems. After the statement he made on Tuesday, the first-year coach will be under a ton of pressure. Meyer's statement about what determined the final 53-man roster struck the interest of the NFLPA.

The NFLPA has launched an investigation into Urban Meyer saying vaccination status was considered in the Jaguars' roster cuts: https://t.co/Mat3IESgQ2 pic.twitter.com/nuGVJfaM0C — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 1, 2021

Here's what the Jacksonville Jaguars skipper had to say about whether vaccination stance played a factor in his decision.

"Everyone was considered. That was part of the production, let's start talking about this and also, 'Is he vaccinated or not?' Can I say that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration."

The NFL has cracked down on the COVID-19 protocols and has made life difficult for non-vaccinated players. Meyer spoke about one of the Jaguars' top defensive players who has recently missed time because of the protocols.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen missed a week's worth of practice because of the NFL's COVID protocols. Allen is one of many NFL players that haven't received a vaccination. On Monday, the Jaguars activated Allen from the COVID-19 list.

Urban Meyer stuck his foot in his mouth again while speaking about the status of Josh Allen.

"Well, Josh Allen's never had COVID. He's not played in two weeks. So he's never had COVID. I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but he's never had COVID. So that's pretty punitive."

As of right now, the NFLPA is only investigating the situation with Urban Meyer. The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't made a statement about the situation, and Meyer hasn't made any comments either.

The NFL Players Association's George Atallah made a statement to ESPN via email. Atallah told ESPN that Meyer's statements "have led us to open an investigation." It'll be interesting to see how this all plays out as the regular season approaches.

