Why was Packers-Patriots game suspended? Isaiah Bolden's massive injury halts preseason matchup

The Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots had been looking to build momentum ahead of the 2023 season, but their matchup has ended in shocking circumstances.

With 10:29 left in the fourth quarter and Green Bay up 21-17, New England cornerback Isaiah Bolden suffered an apparent head injury while attempting to tackle wide receiver Malik Heath (wearing the No. 18 jersey in the video below):

By virtue of a mutual agreement between the two head coaches Matt LaFleur and Bill Belichick, the game was called off immediately.

Before the Bolden drama, the Packers-Patriots game was turning out to be a good one.

Both teams exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter, with Rhamondre Stevenson opening the scoring:

The Packers soon responded with this 19-yard pass by new starter Jordan Love to Jayden Reed:

The exchange continued in the second quarter, courtesy of Patrick Taylor and Kayshon Boutte:

However, after a field goal for Anders Carlson to end the second quarter, Bailey Zappe rushed six yards at the end of the third for what would become the final score:

Who is Isaiah Bolden? A career overview of New England Patriots’ rookie cornerback

In college, Isaiah Bolden initially played at Florida State. As a freshman, he was mostly used as a returner, returning six kicks for 156 yards and one punt for seven. On defense, he had 10 tackles (half of them solo), an interception and two pass deflections.

After 2019, he made the decision to move to the FCS program Jackson State, putting him under the tutelage of Deion Sanders. He was seldom used on defense, but he did continue to make waves as a returner, especially in 2021.

That year, Bolden had 19 kick returns and seven punt returns for a combined 658 yards and two touchdowns (both from kick returns). In his final year, he had 13 kick returns for 371 yards.

He went 245th overall with the New England Patriots in the Draft, making history as the first secondary player coached by Deion Sanders and the only player from a historically Black College and University this year, to go off the board.

About the achievement, Bolden told ESPN:

“It means a lot to me, carrying the weight of the HBCUs. There are a lot of talented guys out there.”

Bolden also has a more famous relative: running back Brandon Bolden, who won two Super Bowls in his first stint with Foxboro, and is his cousin.

