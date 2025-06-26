  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • "Why is he doing Pat McAfee’s show in June?" - Mike Florio calls out Aaron Rodgers over comments on not wanting attention

"Why is he doing Pat McAfee’s show in June?" - Mike Florio calls out Aaron Rodgers over comments on not wanting attention

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jun 26, 2025 17:06 GMT
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets - Source: Getty
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets - Source: Getty

Aaron Rodgers insists he wants to fade from the spotlight. Yet his weekly media appearances keep pulling him right back into it. On Tuesday, the veteran Steelers quarterback made his latest appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, where he pushed back against the public’s fascination with his personal life.

Ad

Rodgers has reportedly inked a $1 million deal to appear weekly on the high-profile program throughout the NFL season. On Wednesday, NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio questioned Rodgers’ choice to go on air while expressing frustration over media attention.

"Always be leery of people who voluntarily appear on a very public platform and declare, 'I don't want attention,'" Florio wrote in a column titled "If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want attention, why is he doing Pat McAfee’s show in June?" published on Pro Football Talk.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"That's what Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did on Tuesday. There was no reason for him to appear on Pat McAfee's show. But Rodgers nevertheless became the center of attention in order to again make the case that he doesn't want to be the center of attention."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Rodgers, 41, intends to retire after the 2025 season and referenced the elusive film character Keyser Söze to describe how he plans to disappear from the public eye.

Ad

Analyst calls Aaron Rodgers 'self-serving' after his Pat McAfee appearance

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Aaron Rodgers’ comments this week included a plea for media outlets to stop covering his life for “five or six weeks,” adding that the “entitlement to information” about him was, in his words, “ridiculous.”

Ad

Former Super Bowl champion and ESPN radio host Chris Canty chimed in, calling the quarterback’s media strategy “self-serving” during Wednesday’s edition of "Unsportsmanlike."

"It is the definition of self-serving with the timing of Aaron Rodgers doing this," Canty said. "Everything we heard him say on the 'McAfee Show' had nothing to do with helping the Pittsburgh Steelers compete for a championship. It all had to do with him saying he wants to come back for the love of the game."

Rodgers’ complicated relationship with the spotlight has followed him for years, from his MVP runs in Green Bay to a brief, injury-plagued stint with the New York Jets. Now in Pittsburgh, he’s been tasked with helping a playoff-hungry franchise bounce back from recent struggles.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications