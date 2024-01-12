Why didn't Patriots trade Bill Belichick? Robert Kraft comes clean on decision-making process

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft announced on Wednesday following the 2023 NFL season that they will be parting ways. They put together an incredible 24 years with the New England Patriots, including six Super Bowl rings and nine AFC titles.

The legendary head coach figures to draw a ton of interest from several teams during the offseason. A coach of Belichick's caliber is rarely available on the open market, so he will likely be at the top of the list for many teams seeking a new head coach this year.

The expected demand for Bill Belichick has caused some to question why Robert Kraft decided to let him go as a free agent, rather than seeking a trade for his valuable asset. He was asked about this in the aftermath of the announcement.

Here's what Kraft had to say (via Tom Pelissero):

"I didn't think it was right for Tom Brady, who gave us 20 years, and I don't think it's right for Bill ... They earned the right to do what was right for them."

Tom Brady departed the New England Patriots after his two-decade dominance. He was also allowed to leave as a free agent and eventually joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring and 10th conference title with his new team.

Robert Kraft explained that like Tom Brady, Bill Belichick did enoug for the franchise to earn the right to choose his next destination, rather than that being dictated by a trade. Also like Brady, Belichick will be seeking his seventh ring and his first title with a team other than the Patriots. That team is yet to be determined.

What would a Bill Belichick trade have looked like?

While his accomplishments are nowhere near what Bill Belichick has done in his career, the last high-profile head coach with a Super Bowl ring that was recently traded is Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos paid a hefty price to acquire him, sending a first-round and second-round draft pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for their new head coach.

This deal likely would have been the starting point for Robert Kraft if he did explore a trade for Bill Belichick, but the price tag probably would have been significantly higher. He is considered by many to be the greatest head coach in NFL history, and with several teams having vacancies, the demand for his services could have commanded a massive trade package.