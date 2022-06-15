"Why people defend sexual assault is weird to me" - NFL fans react as 26th civil lawsuit looms for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is having one of the most controversial offseasons an NFL star has ever had. Things are about to get even worse with the total number of women accusing him of sexual crimes during massage therapy sessions increasing to 26.

Making matters worse has been Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin, who, at every turn, has enjoyed a heaped serving of his own foot in his mouth while framing this case.

Hardin recently misspoke about the act of asking for 'happy endings' being a legal one, incorrectly assigning a will on the part of these women for Watson's massages to have led to sexual activity.

Watson recently apologized (while maintaining innocence) to the public, including the Browns organization, his friends, and family, for whoever was "triggered" by the awful reports of what the QB did to these women.

"I do understand that I do have regrets as far as the impact that [it's had] on the community and people outside of just myself. And that includes my family. That includes this organization. That includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer to these questions. That includes the fan base of the Cleveland Browns. That includes males, females, everyone across the world. That's one thing I do regret is the impact that it's triggered on so many people. It's tough to have to deal with."

NFL fans continue to condemn Deshaun Watson, Browns

Deshaun Watson has continued to be a beacon of controversy throughout the offseason. Every update regarding the Browns' signal-caller has cast further doubt on the QB situation in Cleveland.

NFL fans were all over the latest update, calling out Watson (and each other) in the process. This fan decided to blindly back Watson and proclaim his innocence before any substantial evidence was released:

That didn't go over well with many...

Marc Monge @TheMarcMonge @QuentonNelsonII @AdamSchefter @Jake_Trotter He could be innocent in a court of law, sure. But 20+, with rumors it could actually be in the 60’s and his lawyer defending “happy endings”, tells me something’s off with this dude. @QuentonNelsonII @AdamSchefter @Jake_Trotter He could be innocent in a court of law, sure. But 20+, with rumors it could actually be in the 60’s and his lawyer defending “happy endings”, tells me something’s off with this dude.

This NFL fan called Adam Schefter out for his portrayal of the Watson saga:

Evan @EFried8 @AdamSchefter Your phrasing is more positive for this guy than people who have tragic deaths… @AdamSchefter Your phrasing is more positive for this guy than people who have tragic deaths…

What the Browns would do next if Watson misses any time this upcoming season was on the mind of this fan:

This fan had jokes about Watson's prison-yard football career if things take a downturn for the QB:

Jay @jaybizniss @AdamSchefter @Jake_Trotter Deshaun Watson and Henry Ruggs in the prison yard this fall @AdamSchefter @Jake_Trotter Deshaun Watson and Henry Ruggs in the prison yard this fall https://t.co/92f2qKmf6F

Meanwhile, one user felt that if Calvin Ridley is suspended for the 2022 season, Watson belongs right there with him:

Curry World 🌎 @StephenCurry377 @AdamSchefter @Jake_Trotter I stand for all NFL fans when I say if Calvin Ridley is suspended for a whole season, so should Watson. @AdamSchefter @Jake_Trotter I stand for all NFL fans when I say if Calvin Ridley is suspended for a whole season, so should Watson.

What's happening with Deshaun Watson now is something many victims of sexual assault are watching closely. They are keeping an eye to figure out how the league views sexual violence.

