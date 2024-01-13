Why is there a playoff game on Peacock? Fans slam greedy $110,000,000 decision on Dolphins-Chiefs streaming

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Arrowhead Stadium. However, the AFC Wild Card matchup will not be broadcast nationally on TV.

The Dolphins-Chiefs game can be streamed live on NBC's service Peacock. It also marks the first occasion that an NFL playoff game will be broadcast live only on a streaming service, apart from local markets in Miami and Kansas City.

The reasoning behind this move is for NBCUniversal to potentially draw more subscribers via Peacock.

As per reports, Peacock paid the NFL $110 million to stream one playoff game. The one-year deal to exclusively stream one postseason game was NBC's big bet to market the streaming service.

The math behind this move suggests that Peacock is paying the league just over $1.8 million per minute of game action. Furthermore, the NFL averages 153 plays per game, which equates to the streaming service shelling out $720,000 per play for having broadcast rights for this one game.

Despite the strategy and numbers behind the decision, fans on social media were not too pleased. Many called out the greed around the NFL and the streaming service partnering up and charging fans to view the game.

NFL Playoffs: How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins AFC Wild Card game?

The Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Round matchup on Saturday. The game will not air on national broadcast, however, fans in Kansas City can watch the game on KSHB while those in Miami can catch the matchup on WTVJ.

Fans outside Miami and Kansas City can live stream the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff contest on Peacock:

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins Stadium : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Date : Saturday, Jan. 13

: Saturday, Jan. 13 Start Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: 8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : KSHB (for locals in Kansas City) and WTVJ (for locals in Miami)

: KSHB (for locals in Kansas City) and WTVJ (for locals in Miami) Streaming: Peacock