Why were police called to Tyreek Hill’s house in Miami? Report details Dolphins WR’s altercation with wife Keeta Vaccaro

Tyreek Hill has had a difficult offseason, one in which he allegedly broke a woman's leg, had a fire at his home and was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife Keeta Vaccaro. Per the Miami Herald, the latter reportedly had the police called to his house, and new details surrounding that incident in January 2024 have since emerged.

The Herald report states that Hill's wife was on the phone with her cousin, who called the police after she heard him screaming at Vaccaro. The police later showed up and defused the situation in which Hill allegedly struck her with a cigar.

The disagreement seems to have stemmed from an argument over nuptial agreements and the divorce filing Hill had produced earlier in the month. She reportedly refused to sign the post-nuptials and felt bullied.

Why Tyreek Hill was not arrested

Since there were conflicting reports and no evidence of any crime, no arrest was made. Tyreek Hill later said he had vowed to turn things around, via NBC Sports:

“I lost my true self from what my grandparents raised me to be when I entered the league. I completely forgot my relationship with God. And it really showed.”

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver has been in some trouble on and off throughout his NFL career, with the alleged broken leg and this domestic dispute being the latest examples.

Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro

He also came into the league with issues. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs late in the draft partially due to an assault of his then-pregnant wife. He was also investigated after that after his son's arm was broken.

Hill was not found guilty then, though they did conclude that a crime had been committed. Kansas prosecutor Steve Howe said then:

“We are deeply troubled by this situation and are concerned about the health and welfare of the child in question. A child has been hurt. So, yes, as a prosecutor, as a father of four kids, yes, it frustrates me when someone hurts a child that you can’t do anything about it.”

The NFL has not yet levied any punishment towards Hill at the time of writing.