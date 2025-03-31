Why was Raheem Morris missing from annual coaches' photo? Reason for Falcons HC's absence revealed

Raheem Morris was conspicuously absent from the traditional coaches' photo on the first day of the NFL's owners' meeting at The Breakers resort hotel in Palm Beach on Sunday. But it was not because he or someone close to him was sick.

Rather, Ari Meirov revealed that he was unable to make it after inclement weather greatly hampered the arrival of the Atlanta Falcons' delegation at the venue:

The photo below contains some notable positionings, like Super Bowl LIX finalists Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs) and Nick Sirianni (Philadelphia Eagles) sitting together and Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) having to share the stage with former offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who left for the Jacksonville Jaguars in one of the most awkward coaching changes in recent memory.

Raheem Morris emphasizing upgrades to pass rush in 2025 draft

One fan theorized that Raheem Morris must have been late to the meetings and absent for the photo because he has become caught up in preparing for the 2025 season, particularly the draft.

The Falcons badly need pass rushers after finishing second-to-last in sacks in 2024, at 31. After Matthew Judon left in free agency, they signed Leonard Floyd, who began his career in Chicago under current VP of player personnel Ryan Pace and won a Super Bowl with Raheem Morris as a Los Angeles Ram. When asked whether such familiarity influenced his decision, he said:

"It definitely was. Being back with Coach Rah and being able to be on with Coach Pace again, it's a great opportunity for me to come in and do what I do best."

But the work is not yet done. Last Thursday, Raheem Morris attended Texas A&M's pro day scout and was seen talking to pass rusher Nic Scourton. But he was not the only Aggies defender to have attracted his attention - Shemar Stewart was also there, and his head coach Mike Elko had this to say about the lineman's purported lack of production (only 4.5 sacks in his three-year career, 1.5 in each season):

"I don't think you can just look at sack numbers. I think I read somewhere he had about one-third the amount of one-on-one pass-rush opportunities this year because of double teams, chips, seven-man protection, screens. People went against those kids with a plan of how to not allow them to impact the game."

The 2025 draft will be held from April 24 to 26.

