Why was Randall Cobb fined $13,889? Inside Aaron Rodgers' teammate's feud 

Randall Cobb, it appears, will not get off scot free to begin the 2023 NFL season.

The New York Jets wide receiver was fined $13,889 by the league for unnecessary roughness. The incident pertains to an illegal blindside block on New York Giants DB Bobby McCain in the preseason finale.

McCain was later entered into concussion protocol.

Did Aaron Rodgers call Randall Cobb's fine prior to NFL's announcement?

Aaron Rodgers' Jets have been front and center since the offseason trade for the former NFL MVP.

The Hard Knocks cameras have only intensified the attention on the franchise since Rodgers' arrival.

While GM Joe Douglas can pat himself on the shoulder for pulling the trade off, Rodgers' arrival has brought with him a whole bunch of scrutiny, starting with Hard Knocks itself.

Washington Commanders v New York Giants

Jihad Ward's beef with Rodgers was front and center earlier this week after the Giants star claimed Rodgers and Randall Cobb did the franchise dirty in their preseason game.

While Rodgers has since come out and claimed that Ward 'made s**t up', that rivalry appears to be one the two teams will have to settle in the season heading into Week 1.

The feud began when Ward gave Rodgers a little shove in their Week 3 preseason game. Rodgers then shot back at Ward, stating the late hit was "bulls***" and asked Ward to show some respect.

Ward, being the competitor that he is, went on.

Rodgers followed it up with throwing a touchdown and earlier telling Ward he 'didn't know who he was.'

When will the Jets face the Giants?

Jihad Ward will have an opportunity to square things up with Jihad Ward in Week 8 when the Giants and the Jets will play against each other. Perhaps we will see these two trash-talking each other a little more.

If all goes to plan, we will have a box-office showdown in Week 8.