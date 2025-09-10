"Why release him just for one lose ball?": NFL fans react as Jets release Xavier Gipson after WR's Week 1 fumble vs Steelers

The New York Jets are releasing wide receiver Xavier Gipson on Wednesday, three days after making his season debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 34-32 loss on Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news in his post on X, sharing that the Jets decided to cut Gipson after he lost a "key fumble" against the Packers.

"Jets are releasing WR/returner Xavier Gipson, as @BrianCoz reported. Gipson lost a key fumble Sunday, and in the end, it cost him his job."

Fans reacted to breaking news on social media, expressing their surprise on the decision.

"But discipline is not built overnight, it takes time. why release him just for one lose ball?"

"This is Huge, are they releasing Xavier because of the fumble? And do they have any solid reserve to replace him?"

"Oh wow. Seems a little extreme."

"One fumble loses you a job? Does that mean when a Coach Glenn calls a bad play is he gone?"

"It’s not easy to be one of the top 1,696 football players in the world. Gotta hold onto that ball to make the cut."

The Jets held a two-point lead over Pittsburgh when Gipson fumbled at the 22-yard line with the Steelers taking advantage to reach the end zone for the lead.

Aaron Glenn had cast doubt after Xavier Gipson's costly fumble

Xavier Gipson's fuble proved to be costly as the Steelers scored two touchdowns in 50 seconds to change the momentum of the game. Jets coach Aaron Glenn had criticized the play, sharing doubts over Gipson's place in the team.

“The one thing to me that turned this game is, man, we can’t have turnovers,” Glenn said. “We can’t do it. We have to be a more disciplined team. There were some penalties that happened in that game that were true discipline issues and, again, that’s something that will be addressed because you will not be on the field with this team if you’re going to cause us to lose games, if you’re going to cause issues like that.”

After Gipson's release, Glenn could turn to Isaiah Davis, rookie Arian Smith, or practice squad members Jamaal Pritchett and Keilan Robinson.

