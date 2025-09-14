"Why's homie still shopping at Walmart?": NFL fans react to Joe Burrow's Comme Des Garçons shirt ahead of Bengals' Week 2 clash

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow turned heads with his gameday outfit as he arrived at Paycor Stadium for the Week 2 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ad

Joe Burrow, who is in his sixth NFL season, all with Cincinnati, turned up for the season's home opener in a white striped Comme Des Garçons shirt. Fans reacted to the two-time Pro Bowler's unique fit for the Week 2 clash.

"Why's homie still shopping at Walmart?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wolf @NexusGoldWolf "Why's homie still shopping at Walmart?"

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"What does his shirt say? I'd give him an F for fashion."

Husker @husker_eth What does his shirt say? I'd give him an F for fashion

Ad

"Better pull his head out and play better today."

Tictacmagic @tictacmagic_ Better pull his head out and play better today

Ad

Several fans rallied behind Burrow after the Bengals quarterback's sluggish second half in the season opener.

"Joey B time, Cincy fans know he lives for these big game moments! 🔥"

Muhammad Junaid @MuhammadJu90606 Joey B time, Cincy fans know he lives for these big game moments! 🔥

Ad

"All eyes on Burrow, time to remind everyone why he’s Joey B."

Scratch @ayo_kawo All eyes on Burrow, time to remind everyone why he’s Joey B.

Ad

"Joey B time 😤 Expecting fireworks in this matchup."

MoonMission @sandeshpath Joey B time 😤 Expecting fireworks in this matchup.

Ad

"Everyone sees Joe Burrow, but I see the best QB in the league."

CFB Semi-Fan @2019LSUGLAZER Everyone sees Joe Burrow, but I see the best QB in the league.

Ad

While Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, earning his second All-Pro selection last season, the Bengals star often gets criticized for his questionable fashion sense.

Joe Burrow is looking past the underwhelming second half in season opener against Browns

Joe Burrow made a decent start to the season opener against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. However, the Bengals quarterback an underwhelming second half, finishing with 113 passing yards and getting sacked twice by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Ad

Burrow, who was the passing yards leader last season, acknowledged his slugging second half against the Browns and has vowed to improve his game ahead of the Week 2 clash against the Jaguars.

"Obviously, second half wasn't what we wanted last week but still things to build on," Burrow said. "Still, obviously, room to improve and just like every week, you learn from both the good and bad and move on."

Joe Burrow has been one of the biggest stars to have emerged over the last few seasons and the Bengals quarterback said he takes advice from NBA superstar Kevin Durant, legendary quarterback Tom Brady, and fellow LSU alum Odell Beckham Jr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.