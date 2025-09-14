"Why's homie still shopping at Walmart?": NFL fans react to Joe Burrow's Comme Des Garçons shirt ahead of Bengals' Week 2 clash

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow turned heads with his gameday outfit as he arrived at Paycor Stadium for the Week 2 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Joe Burrow, who is in his sixth NFL season, all with Cincinnati, turned up for the season's home opener in a white striped Comme Des Garçons shirt. Fans reacted to the two-time Pro Bowler's unique fit for the Week 2 clash.
"Why's homie still shopping at Walmart?"
"What does his shirt say? I'd give him an F for fashion."
"Better pull his head out and play better today."
Several fans rallied behind Burrow after the Bengals quarterback's sluggish second half in the season opener.
"Joey B time, Cincy fans know he lives for these big game moments! 🔥"
"All eyes on Burrow, time to remind everyone why he’s Joey B."
"Joey B time 😤 Expecting fireworks in this matchup."
"Everyone sees Joe Burrow, but I see the best QB in the league."
While Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, earning his second All-Pro selection last season, the Bengals star often gets criticized for his questionable fashion sense.
Joe Burrow is looking past the underwhelming second half in season opener against Browns
Joe Burrow made a decent start to the season opener against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. However, the Bengals quarterback an underwhelming second half, finishing with 113 passing yards and getting sacked twice by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
Burrow, who was the passing yards leader last season, acknowledged his slugging second half against the Browns and has vowed to improve his game ahead of the Week 2 clash against the Jaguars.
"Obviously, second half wasn't what we wanted last week but still things to build on," Burrow said. "Still, obviously, room to improve and just like every week, you learn from both the good and bad and move on."
Joe Burrow has been one of the biggest stars to have emerged over the last few seasons and the Bengals quarterback said he takes advice from NBA superstar Kevin Durant, legendary quarterback Tom Brady, and fellow LSU alum Odell Beckham Jr.
