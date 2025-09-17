  • home icon
  "Why say this. Why": NFL fans in shock after Tua Tagovailoa makes bold admission about Josh Allen

"Why say this. Why": NFL fans in shock after Tua Tagovailoa makes bold admission about Josh Allen

By Arnold
Modified Sep 17, 2025 15:42 GMT
NFL fans in shock after Tua Tagovailoa makes bold admission about Josh Allen (Image Credits - GETTY)
NFL fans in shock after Tua Tagovailoa makes bold admission about Josh Allen (Image Credits - GETTY)

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will square off against Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills in Week 3 of the 2025 season on Thursday. Ahead of the game, Tagovailoa made some interesting comments on Allen, who won the MVP award last season.

"That dude can do literally anything he wants," Tagovailoa said on Tuesday. "Definitely different skill set for me. I can’t do half of what he does."

When fans caught wind of Tagovailoa's comments on Allen, they had some wild reactions.

"Why say this. Why." one tweeted.
"This is the truth serum stage of the CTE," another added.
"Why the f*ck do they keep letting Tua speak to the media," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Gotta know where you stand compared to the MVP, broke his nose and still finished the game," one wrote.
"You can’t do most of the stuff he does cause you get picked all the time," another added.
"There’s no way he just owned himself like that…At least he’s telling the truth though," a user tweeted.

Tagovailoa has a 1-8 record against the Bills. However, the Dolphins have lost both their games so far and need a win to get their season up and running.

The Bills, on the other hand, have had a perfect start to the season with two wins in as many games.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa opens up on Week 2 loss to New England Patriots

NFL: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: Imagn

After the Dolphins' 33-27 loss to the Patriots in Week 2, Tua Tagovailoa discussed the team's overall struggles, as well as some of the communications with Miami coach Mike McDaniel.

“We have until the 15-second mark until it cuts off with communication with Mike (McDaniel),” Tagovailoa said when talking about the play calls coming from the coach. “…Frustrated with guys with communication, inside the huddle. Do we have too many guys in? The whole operation was not up to standard, not up to par. The presnap communication, the timing, that is where the alert is. Trying to find the urgency back for our team.
“The interception (on the penultimate possession) was trying to make a play on fourth down; I wanted to give one of those guys a chance. The sack [to end Miami’s final possession] was trying to maneuver in the pocket.”

The Dolphins will have to be at their best against the Bills. Miami will be relying on Tua Tagovailoa to deliver the goods on offense, but the team needs to find its balance soon.

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

