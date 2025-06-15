“Why is Shedeur acting like the vet?” - NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders clowns David Njoku during Browns minicamp

Shedeur Sanders has a long way to go before potentially securing the QB1 role in Cleveland. However, he has already made a strong impression since being drafted by the Browns, and his maturity has been praised.
A video emerged of the quarterback interacting with one of his teammates, David Njoku, midway through a minicamp practice. Njoku explained some of his reactions during the session, saying that he sometimes "crashes out."
Sanders responded by saying that it was not a good thing, with the tight end agreeing. NFL fans were impressed with his maturity, pointing out that Njoku, a first-round pick in 2017, did not look like the veteran in the conversation.
"Why is Shedeur acting like the vet?" one fan tweeted.
"Bruh, the whole team loves him. I know them clear folks who hate for nothing are pissed," another fan wrote.
"The players are starting to make it obvious who QB1 is. I don’t think they could even waive him now if they wanted, too," a fan said.
Here are more fan reactions on X.
"Njoku knows QB1 when he sees him," one fan commented.
"Soooo QB1?" another fan commented.
"He already got the locker room," a fan tweeted.
Sanders is considered the QB4 on the Browns' depth chart, but nothing is official. The pecking order will be clear once training camp starts.
Shedeur Sanders' appearance at local high school highlights wish to make a 'positive influence' in Cleveland
Although Shedeur Sanders was only a fifth-round pick, the influence of his father and his college career made him a big personality coming out of college.
On May 1, he made a surprise appearance at a Cleveland high school and gave a speech to students.
"I just wanted to come out and see y'all," Sanders said, via USA Today.
"We working out every day. We've got a purpose, we've got something we're trying to accomplish and achieve. What inspires me to keep going? I would say, knowing that I've got a lot of people watching me. Knowing that I'm a positive influence to the youth. I'm trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl."
The Browns have never won a Super Bowl, and their last NFL championship (pre-Super Bowl era) was in 1964.
