"Why are we still putting up with this garbage?": Charlie Kirk rips NFL as transgender cheerleader Justine Simone of Panthers returns for 3rd season

By Arnold
Published Aug 15, 2025 17:49 GMT
Image via Justine Simone Instagram/ IMAGN

The Carolina Panthers' TopCats cheerleader team announced on Wednesday that Justine Simone will return for the 2025 season. Simone made history in 2022 by becoming the first openly transgender cheerleader in the league.

The announcement made waves online, with not everyone welcoming the news. When right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk caught wind of Simone's return to the Panthers for a third season, he slammed the NFL.

"Why are we still putting up with this garbage?" Kirk tweeted on Thursday.
Kirk has often opposed the idea of having trans women involved in women's sports. It appears he is also against trans women in dance squads for NFL teams.

Justine Simone made history as the NFL's first transgender cheerleader in 2022

According to reports from The HuffPost, Justine Simone came out to her family years ago and transitioned in college. However, she kept her identity a secret when she applied for the TopCats gig, and only told her coach, Chandalae Lanouette, on the application.

In March 2022, Simone announced her identity as a trans woman on Instagram, while confirming that she landed a gig with the Panthers. Justine Simone wrote in the caption:

"Cats Out the Bag you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader’s @topcats as the first Transgender female. I would like to thank the beautiful and talented dancers who supported me along the way alumni TopCats family and friends for your love and support. I would not have gotten to this moment in my life if it wasn’t for the support.
"Also to my beautiful coach @chandalaelanouette you are a special being that I truly cherish thank you taking that leap of faith on me to be apart of your legacy and so many others. This is a moment I will never forget and I cannot wait to show you all what this girl has to bring. Thank you @topcats a dream come true. ( Year 1 )"
Simone was reportedly not part of the Panthers' TopCats squad for the 2024 season; however, she will be on the dance team in the upcoming season.

The Panthers will play their second preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, before concluding their preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 21.

The Panthers will kick off their regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 7.

