Why was Terrelle Pryor arrested? Former NFL star facing assault charges 

Terrelle Pryor has been away from the NFL since 2018, but his name can't stay away from the police records.

Pryor, who started his NFL career as a quarterback but later switched to wide receiver, was arrested Wednesday in Penn Township, Pennsylvania. He was charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief after a woman told the police that he hit her. He was released with a $100,000 bond provided that he would have no contact with the woman.

District Judge Charles R. Conway, who released Pryor on bond, ordered Pryor to stay away from the woman completely. A hearing is scheduled for October 19 under District Judge Helen Kistler.

This is not the first time that Pryor has been involved with police records. Most notably, in 2019, he was stabbed during a dispute with a woman named Shalaya Briston and was admitted into the UPMC Mercy in critical condition. Pryor was charged with assault because of the incident, and Briston was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Terrelle Pryor's football career didn't work out as expected

Pryor was an immensely gifted player in terms of athleticism, but he never managed to turn his talent into a great football career for various reasons.

He was dismissed from the Ohio State football team in 2011 after selling memorabilia, which was prohibited under NCAA rules at the time.

The Raiders selected him in the third round of the 2011 supplemental draft, the last pick ever made by longtime Raiders owner and general manager Al Davis. Pryor fitted the mold of how much Davis loved players with speed, but like other examples that never panned out for the franchise, he was a fast player without much talent.

As the Raiders were looking for new answers to the franchise's quarterback, Pryor had the opportunity to be the starter for the 2013 season, but he couldn't provide much hope with only seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions during 11 games.

To salvage his career after being traded to the Seattle Seahawks, he became a wide receiver. The move provided a spark for this NFL stint, as he amassed more than 1000 receiving yards with the Cleveland Browns in 2017. He then signed a 1-year, 8-million contract with Washington in free agency, but never managed to replicate the production.

He's been away from the NFL since 2018, and the last time he signed with any team was in 2019 in an offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which turned out to be unsuccessful. He did not sign with any team after.

