"Why would you do this?"- NFL analyst goes scorched earth on Steelers for interest in "mercenary" Aaron Rodgers

NFL analyst Dave Dameshek is not a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially bringing in Aaron Rodgers. Dameshek offered his thoughts on the "NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal".

The analyst believes that a Super Bowl run isn't in the cards for Pittsburgh if they bring Rodgers in. Dameshek called Rodgers a "mercenary" and "someone else's legend." Check out what he had to say below.

"Is there a Super Bowl run in the offing if you bring in this 42 year old guy? Absolutely not. So. Why would you do this? Why would you bring in a mercenary?

"Color me skeptical, especially since you didn't know two years ago that Mason Rudolph, much mocked now as the potential starter was the best option between Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Rudolph. They didn't know that until they just got so desperate. I don't think he's taking them to a Super Bowl ever. But at least you don't debase yourself in the process of bringing in a mercenary, someone else's legend"

Rodgers played the past two seasons for the New York Jets. Despite high hopes from both sides, things didn't pan out as hoped. Now, Rodgers finds himself as a free agent, and has yet to decide on whether or not he'll be playing in 2025.

Pittsburgh reportedly has an offer on the table, but the Green Bay Packers legend isn't ready to commit to anything just yet.

Steelers' potential 2025 quarterback poised for success with new-look receiver room

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have their quarterback for 2025 locked in just yet. However, they have done everything in their power to set that quarterback up for success. Pittsburgh sent the Seattle Seahawks a second-round pick, as well as a pick swap in the sixth and seventh rounds, in exchange for DK Metcalf. The Steelers then signed the receiver to a five-year, $150 million extension.

Metcalf will play alongside George Pickens, forming one of the most physical receiver rooms in the NFL today. Currently, it seems Mason Rudolph, signed to a two-year, $8 million deal in March, would be the starter in Pittsburgh.

Should the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP would likely take on the starting role instead.

