  • Why was Titans exec Mary-Kate Wichalonis arrested? Tennessee influencer in trouble over assault at Nashville bar

Why was Titans exec Mary-Kate Wichalonis arrested? Tennessee influencer in trouble over assault at Nashville bar

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 21, 2024 19:01 GMT
Why was Titans exec Mary-Kate Wichalonis arrested? Tennessee influencer in trouble over assault at Nashville bar
Titans exec Mary-Kate Wichalonis (Image Source: Mary-Kate Wichalonis/Instagram)

Mary-Kate Wichalonis, a Tennessee Titans employee who was hired five months ago as an Inside Sales Executive role, has found herself in some serious legal trouble. She was arrested on Tuesday on charges of assault and public intoxication, according to police reports obtained by Scoop Nashville.

The social media influencer Mary-Kate Wichalonis was arrested at Whiskey Row, Nashville on June 18 around 11:12 PM.

On arrival, the police officials found the model detained by the security guard of the bar on the ground. Noah Williams, the security guard of the bar, told the police that Wichalonis was trying to sneak her boyfriend inside the bar.

Mary-Kate Wichalonis' boyfriend lost his ID and wasn't allowed to go inside the bar. When Williams confronted and attempted to "remove Wichalonis'', the model "got aggressive and struck him six times in the head." The fellow security guards came for help and struck Wichalonis down.

also-read-trending Trending

Wichalonis confessed that she was trying to sneak her inside the bar when police officers asked about the same, per Scoop Nashville. The Tennessee Titans sales executive was "qualified for a citation," but refusal to give fingerprints got her detained. On Wednesday, she was taken into custody for assault and public intoxication.

According to Scoop Nashville, Mary-Kate Wichalonis was sent to Metro Nashville Jail on Wednesday on the charges of assault and public intoxication. Following her arrest, she was released by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on a pre-trial basis, with her bond set at $1100.

Tennessee Titans drafted Mary-Kate Wichalonis as an Inside Sales Executive in February

The Tennessee Titans drafted Mary-Kate Wichalonis in February 2024 for the role of Inside Sales Executive. The model took to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans via a dedicated post. Attached with the pictures of her at the Nissan Stadium, Wichalonis wrote:

"Got drafted!!🏈🏟️ Can’t wait to start my dream job @titans"

According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended the University of North Florida, where she was an NCAA Division 1 Athlete from 2019 to 2020. In August 2020, she joined The University of Georgia, where she majored in Mass Communication and Media Studies.

Apart from working at Tennessee Titans, Wichalonis worked as a Business Development Associate at PSP from November 2023 to February 2024. Moreover, Wichalonis also has experience working as a Legal Assistant for more than 2 years at Wichalonis Law.

