  Why is Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction scheduled for June? NFL legend's $375,000,000 gig forces preponement

Why is Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction scheduled for June? NFL legend’s $375,000,000 gig forces preponement

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 10, 2024 15:09 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Why is Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction scheduled for June? NFL legend’s $375,000,000 gig forces preponement

Tom Brady is set to be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, an unsurprising turn of events after his two-decade legendary career with them involving six championships. His induction is being rescheduled, however. He won't be able to make the standard induction time period, so he will enter immortality in June instead.

In general, teams like to welcome back the Hall of Fame players for a full weekend of festivities that concludes with a home game. However, since Brady is slated to make $375 million joining FOX for NFL Sundays this fall, that will not be possible.

He's supposed to start with the broadcast team in Week 1, and he figures to be an every-week contributor for FOX's most popular games. That leaves no time for him to fly to Foxboro for an entire weekend.

That forced the team to get creative, and they initially wanted to do it in July. However, early July is when most of the NFL goes on vacation for the summer, and it would have been a ceremony with very little fanfare.

Brady deserves the best treatment as he enters the illustrious team Hall of Fame, and the New England Patriots want to give him that. Therefore, they are going to put him in their team HoF this June instead of before a game this fall.

What day will Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction be?

Tom Brady will finally be enshrined in the New England Patriots team Hall of Fame on June 12. He will be the 35th player in team history to get this honor, joining the likes of Rodney Harrison, Vince Wilfork, Richard Seymour and Mike Vrabel.

Tom Brady will enter the Hall of Fame on June 12
Tom Brady will enter the Hall of Fame on June 12

The ceremony will be held inside Gilette Stadium to allow for the most fans in attendance. It will happen from 7:00-9:30 pm EDT on June 12. Tickets are available for those who'd like to attend.

Just like an NFL game, it is going to proceed rain or shine, so the elements could be a factor in the ceremony. Given the difficulty in nailing down a time to do the induction at all, there is little chance of another schedule change.

