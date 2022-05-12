Why Tom Brady's Buccaneers have better odds of winning Super Bowl LVII than Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in 2022

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are seen as more likely to win Super Bowl LVII than Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. On the ESPN morning show Get Up, NFL insider Diana Russini stated that the Buccaneers quarterback came back because he thought he had another season in him and that she has that belief in what he believes in to win Super Bowl 57:

“I don't think Tom Brady was going to come back unless he thought that it in him. He had the roster around him and potentially now has the head coach that can get him to the Super Bowl. I think that the Tampa Bay Bucs have a better shot of winning the Super Bowl over the Chiefs.”

Tampa Bay faced Kansas City and Mahomes in Super Bowl LV in the 2020 season on the Buccaneers' home turf at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers won the matchup by a score of 31 – 9 as Brady went 21 of 29 for 209 yards passing and three touchdowns, winning Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time in his career.

The Buccaneers quarterback decided to return for his 23rd season in the NFL in March after initially retiring in February. In the offseason, Bruce Arians stepped down as the Buccaneers head coach and moved to the Tampa Bay front office as the Senior Football Consultant.

Buccaneers defensive coordinator and former New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles was promoted as Tampa Bay’s new head coach.

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay & Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV

Brady and the Buccaneers have slightly better odds at +800 than the Mahomes and the Chiefs at +1000.

The Chiefs traded six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, but the oddsmakers still have them with the third-best odds in the league to win it all this season.

Only the Buffalo Bills (+700) and the Buccaneers have better odds than Kansas City. Both teams will face each other in Week Four of the 2022 regular season on Sunday Night Football.

We’ll see this season if either Brady or Mahomes, or both, can lead their respective teams to Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

