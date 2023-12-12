Why is Tommy Devito called 'Tommy Cutlets'? Giants QB's nickname explored

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has started the last four games. The young quarterback stands out from others in the NFL in a few ways, including his use of an Italian hand gesture and living in the same house with his parents even after kickstarting a professional career.

DeVito started for the Giants in three games before their Week 14 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. He won two of them, recording strong stats, including a 62.7% pass completion, seven TDs, three interceptions and 697 yards passing.

DeVito has given himself the nickname 'Tommy Cutlets' as he attempts to establish himself as a rookie in the NFL. Let's review how DeVito came to be known by this moniker.

How did Tommy DeVito get his nickname?

Tommy DeVito told ESPN that he still goes to practice from his parents' home in Cedar Grove, New Jersey.

He added that it was an easy decision for him to do so because all he wants is to be at home with his parents and siblings, but that has made him the target of jokes on social media. Apparently, his mother's chicken cutlets are one of the things he still treasures from their house.

The Giants quarterback said:

"I don't have to worry about laundry, what I'm eating for dinner, chicken cutlets, and all that is waiting for me when I get home. I still have my mom make my bed. I've got everything taken care of. Sincerely, I'm not sure if I could find a place that is closer to here than my current residence. My trip here takes me 12 minutes."

Tommy DeVito's teammate, running back Saquon Barkley, referred to him as "Tommy Cutlets" during the New York team's Week 12 win over the New England Patriots, indicating that the moniker is beginning to catch on in the locker room.

A few New Jersey sandwich shop patrons, who are football fans, called DeVito the nickname for the first time, so much so that fans asked the quarterback to sign his name as "Tommy Cutlets."

Since then, a larger segment of NFL fans has started referring to him by his new moniker, and DeVito appears to be loving it.

DeVito was seen ranking several cuisine varieties in a video posted by the Giants on X, where he chose penne vodka as his favorite pasta. He continued by ranking cutlets as his favorite entree.