Why did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's parents skip Chiefs' MNF game? Reason for absence explained

Travis Kelce was supposed to have a magnificent Monday. Rematching the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead? His purported girlfriend Taylor Swift fresh off her concert in Brazil, cheering for him and the Kansas City Chiefs from the stands? Their families seeing each other for the first time?

And then the pop star was forced to postpone her Rio De Janeiro concert from Sunday after an attendee died moments before it was set to begin. Now TMZ has learned that the Kelce-Swift meeting was never really set in stone, and with the cast incomplete, Donna and Ed Kelce and Andrea and Scott Swift agreed that it made no sense.

Expand Tweet

Donna and Ed watched the game from the stands, and they were accompanied by Kylie, the wife of Travis Kelce's brother Jason.

Travis Kelce, Chiefs collapse on Monday Night Football, thanks to dropped passes

The result was a brutal 17-21 loss at home against the Eagles, and once again a positional issue is to blame.

Before the game, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid had expressed confidence in their wide receivers' improvements (via Arrowhead Pride):

Reid: “[The wide receivers] are getting better as we go. I know it’s hard to see, but they’re getting better. We’ll just see how it goes going forward."

Mahomes: "I think the guys have gotten better as the season has gone on. They’ll continue to get better. We’re making strides in the right direction, and I think we’ll keep doing that as the season goes and hopefully carry that into the playoffs.”

But apparently, the said improvements did not manifest on the field.

The four-time MVP winner (regular-season and Super Bowl) tried his best to elevate his wideouts, even finding Justin Watson for the opening touchdown:

Expand Tweet

But after that, it was dropped pass after dropped pass, none more heartbreaking than Marquez Valdes-Scantling's failed catch on a wide-open second down in the fourth quarter, with no one close enough to prevent him from scoring:

Expand Tweet

Watson sealed the game by failing to retrieve a fourth-down straight pass:

Expand Tweet

All in all, Travis Kelce was once again the hosts' top pass-catcher, with seven grabs for 44 yards and a touchdown, but he also lost this fumble:

Expand Tweet

Mahomes' counterpart Jalen Hurts did not throw a touchdown pass all night, but he rushed to the endzone twice, including a sneak. He also handed off to D'Andre Swift for another score.