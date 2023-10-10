Why does Travis Kelce wear 87? Unearthing Chiefs star’s tribute as jersey sales go supernova amid Taylor Swift buzz

Travis Kelce has experienced immense success as an NFL athlete. However, it was only recently that the "Taylor Swift Effect" took over, and his jersey sales saw a 400% spike. This happened because the "All Too Well" singer and the star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs were spotted together after she attended the Chiefs vs. Bears matchup.

Her attendance drew a new-age audience to the NFL. The audience was comprised of women from 18 to 40 years of age. As a result, these women wanted to support their favorite artist's new, rumored partner.

Therefore, this led to a surge in jersey sales for #87. Although some may think that the number on the jersey may not hold any importance for the wearer, they are mistaken. Oftentimes, NFL athletes are allowed to choose their jersey numbers. So, has anyone ever wondered what importance the number '87' holds for Travis Kelce? There is a wholesome reason behind Travis choosing 87 to be his jersey number.

Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, was born in 1987. Hence, to pay tribute to his supportive brother, he chose to wear '87' as his jersey number.

Travis Kelce gives credit for his successful NFL career to his brother

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce share an adorable relationship with each other. The two joined hands to start a hit podcast and also made history together when they played against each other in the 2023 Super Bowl matchup.

The two have always helped each other in their professional and personal pursuits. From inspiring each other to play like champions in the NFL to pranking each other like any normal pair of siblings, they have the utmost amount of respect for each other.

Travis said during the 2023 Super Bowl:

"He’s paved the way. I can’t thank him enough for doing that. I just hope he stays as happy as he is right now and that that never changes for him and that he only wins one Super Bowl and that I win the rest."

Jason Kelce also never misses an opportunity to express how proud he is of his brother's accomplishments.

"It’s very cool, Trav. I love him and I’ve tried to be a good big brother, but I think Trav sometimes gives me a lot of credit, but I’m just so happy for everything that he’s done to get to where he’s at."