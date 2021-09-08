Houston Texans' updated depth chart after Danny Amendola signing

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola has signed with the Houston Texans, as per Tom Pelissero.

With the acquisition of Amendola, it certainly adds to a wide receiver room that has some talent. The 35-year-old joins Anthony Miller, Andre Roberts, fellow ex Patriot Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley and Nico Collins in the depth chart for the Texans.

It gives Tyrod Taylor another weapon to throw to in the slot, with Cooks likely to be used out wide.

Danny Amendola brings in some much-needed experience to the Texans

Here is the updated depth chart for the Texans after Danny Amendola's signing:

QB - Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills, Deshaun Watson

What is perhaps most surprising is that out of favor Deshaun Watson is on the 53-man roster. Having not sealed a move away from Houston, Tyrod Taylor is the undisputed No.1 heading into the start of their new NFL season.

RB - David Johnson, Rex Burkhead, Phillip Lindsay, Mark Ingram, Scottie Phillips

What this tells us is that the Texans are going to be really run dominant this season, hence the reason five running backs were selected.

With David Johnson, Mark Ingram, ex Bronco Phillip Lindsay and Rex Burkhead, the Texans have some serious running weapons for Tyrod Taylor to use. Expect the Texans to use plenty of play action this season.

WR - Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Nico Collins, Anthony Miller, Andre Roberts, Danny Amendola

With the signing of Amendola, it gives the wide receiver corps some serious experience and another great option in the slot. With Brandi Cooks a certainty to be the No.1 receiver, the rest of the receiving group will be looking to pitch in and take the pressure off Cooks. Amendola can help with that.

TE - Jordan Akins, Pharaoh Brown, Brevin Jordan

OL - Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Max Scharping, Justin Britt, Charlie Heck, Geron Christian, Justin McCray, Marcus Cannon

The Texans have a rather strong offensive line and this is led by Laremy Tunsil, a two-time Pro Bowl left tackle. Houston also signed Marcus Cannon from the Patriots in an offseason trade.

The signing of Danny Amendola is certainly a good piece of business for the Texans as they head into the new era and season without Deshaun Watson.

Edited by Prem Deshpande