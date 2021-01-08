NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Rams at Seahawks TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

NFC West division rivals will meet for the third time this season, as the Los Angeles Rams head up to the Pacific Northwest to play the Seattle Seahawks. Rams head coach Sean McVay and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will hope to come up with some new wrinkles that have not yet been deployed in their earlier games.

The Rams were able to withstand the loss of QB Jared Goff for at least a week against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. Los Angeles’ defense came up huge again in Week 17, stifling the Arizona offensive attack to register an 18-7 win. Rams CB Troy Hill made the biggest play of the game, intercepting a Chris Streveler pass, and taking it all the way for a pick six.

Things didn’t quite break Seattle’s way in order for them to capture the number one overall seed in the NFC, but they were still able to finish the regular season strong against the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks outlasted the 49ers 26-23 behind two touchdowns from Seattle WR Tyler Lockett. Lockett’s play will be a big factor this postseason as defenses focus on covering breakout star D.K. Metcalf. (Insert Lockett twitter play).

Fourth down? No problem for @TDLockett12 as he gets the touchdown and his 100th catch of the season! 🙌



📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX pic.twitter.com/BSQJEcUlnB — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 4, 2021

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks TV Schedule

What Time is The Rams at Seahawks on Saturday?

4:40 p.m EST on Saturday, January 9th.

What Channel Is The Rams at Seahawks game on Saturday?

Advertisement

FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Coverage Map

Wild Card Weekend TV Schedule

How To Watch Los Angeles Rams At Seattle Seahawks

FOX Sports

FuboTV

SlingTV

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Prediction

Regardless of who ends up prevailing in this game, it’s hard to see either team blowing the other out, due to the intimate familiarity each franchise has with one another. If Rams QB Jared Goff isn’t able to go, and John Wolford is inserted in his place, it might be difficult for Los Angeles to come back if Seattle jumps on them early.

The good news for the Rams is, it seems like star CB Jalen Ramsey has the ability to at least contain WR D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf has combined for 87 yards receiving on 8 catches in two games against Los Angeles this season, so it stands to reason that Seattle may have to rely more on Lockett and other supporting players. Even though the 12th man won’t be present for this postseason run, it’s still hard to bet against QB Russell Wilson and his ability to come up big when his best is needed. That ingenuity and creativity should be just enough to get past the Rams on Saturday.

Prediction: Seahawks 29, Rams 24