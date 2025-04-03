Trey Hendrickson remains a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, but the contract standoff between the team and the player remains active. There has been no movement in recent weeks, as the defender looks for a new deal to continue his career.

On Wednesday, Hendrickson put public pressure on the franchise after appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" by revealing that the needle hasn't moved. He still looks for a new deal, while saying that he doesn't want to become the highest-paid defender in the league.

After Hendrickson exposed the current situation, former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky criticized the Bengals for delaying contract negotiations with such an important piece of the roster.

The Bengals handed out massive contract extensions for key players, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki during the offseason. However, Hendrickson's situation remains unresolved, and the star defender has made it clear that he won't play under the current deal.

What did Trey Hendrickson say on "The Pat McAfee Show?"

The defender did not hold back on the franchise as a whole. After he was criticized by executive VP Katie Blackburn, he publicly revealed that he had asked for a new contract with more guaranteed money for the past three years.

He also said that he's not asking for absurd rates:

"We don't have any desires of being highest paid or, you know, first in line. I'm not going to go into all the details, but like, there are things that I'm willing to do and willing not to budge on. I don't think I want to play for incentives that will be out of my control. I don't think I want to play (on a) short-term contract.

He also went on to say that Blackburn's comments were disappointing and that communication with the franchise has not been good. With one year left on his deal and $17 million to go, the defender wants a new deal to bank on his successful 2024 season. He led the NFL in sacks, finishing with 17.5, but the Bengals still missed the playoffs.

