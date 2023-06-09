Will Aaron Rodgers be on Hard Knocks? Why 2023 Jets could be forced into decision 

Aaron Rodgers made his long-awaited move to the New York Jets back in April. However, the quarterback might not feature in this year's Hard Knocks series.

Earlier on Friday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh insisted that his team is not interested in the documentary series covering his team. He said:

""I haven't gotten word [about the participating team] or anything like that. I know there are several teams that would love Hard Knocks to be in their building. We’re just not one of them.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Jets coach Robert Saleh said he hasn’t heard yet on Hard Knocks: “I know there are several teams that would love Hard Knocks to be in their building. We’re just not one of them.” Jets coach Robert Saleh said he hasn’t heard yet on Hard Knocks: “I know there are several teams that would love Hard Knocks to be in their building. We’re just not one of them.”

Every year, the NFL picks a team to partake in the documentary series and films the off-season workouts during the summer. While the league can enforce a team to take in the Hard Knocks program, they are leaving the selection late this year.

In 2022, the NFL decided in March that the Detroit Lions would be featured in the documentary series. This means that even if the Jets choose not the be included in the documentary series for 2023, they might be forced into it.

The New York outfit has certainly garnered a lot of interest since acquiring Aaron Rodgers which has fans excited over a potential Hard Knocks series.

Teams eligible for Hard Knocks in 2023

Washington Commanders HC Ron Rivera

As of now, the NFL has not chosen a team for Hard Knocks in 2023. However, the league has four teams to choose from: The New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders.

Michael Lombardi @mlombardiNFL Jets, Bears, Saints, and Commanders are the four potential Hard Knocks teams--yet, in reality, only the Jets are the most interesting...Is there any other choice? It has to be the Jets Jets, Bears, Saints, and Commanders are the four potential Hard Knocks teams--yet, in reality, only the Jets are the most interesting...Is there any other choice? It has to be the Jets

Here are the "Hard Knocks" exemptions criteria for teams:

Exemption for any team that has a first-year head coach.

Exemption if team has been featured on the HBO series in the last 10 years.

Exemption for teams who have had a playoff berth in the last two years.

The Jets, Saints, Bears and Commanders are the teams that do not fall in this bracket. Once the league narrows down to one team, the cameras will follow their offseason practice sessions.

Poll : 0 votes