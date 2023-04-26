Will Aaron Rodgers participate in OTAs for Jets? Former Packers QB gives verdict on much-awaited query

Aaron Rodgers is officially the quarterback for the New York Jets. On Wednesday morning, videos of the quarterback arriving at the team facility surfaced. Then, in the afternoon, the official press conference took place.

One of the questions that was asked of Aaron Rodgers was about his plans for training and offseason activities.

According to NFL Network's NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the quarterback said that he will be in the New York area for the entire offseason. This clearly shows that he will participate in the New York Jets' voluntary workouts and OTA's throughout the next few months heading into training camp.

"Rodgers says he plans to be in New York “for the duration of the offseason” — an indication he’ll participate in voluntary workouts and OTAs this spring, a change from recent years in Green Bay."

NFL teams across the league are currently participating in voluntary workouts in their training facilities. And, if the 39 year old quarterback intends to train with his New York Jets team this entire offseason, then he will likely show up ready to work beginning on Thursday.

Why did QB Aaron Rodgers change his number?

When Aaron Rodgers arrived for his first official press conference with the New York Jets, he brought along a new jersey number. The four-time NFL MVP will now wear the number eight on his New York Jets jersey. He wore the number 12 throughout his entire Green Bay Packers tenure since being drafted in 2005.

When asked about the number change, Rodgers said that the number 12 Jets' jersey is "Broadway Joe" in reference to Joe Namath. He said there was no way that he was going to take his number out of retirement. However, Namath did reportedly say last month that if the New York Jets traded for the quarterback that he would gladly hand over the number.

“To me, 12 is Broadway Joe and I didn’t even want to go down that path. I’m excited about going back to my college number," said Rodgers.

No. for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers “To me, 12 is Broadway Joe and I didn’t even want to go down that path. I’m excited about going back to my college number.”No.for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers “To me, 12 is Broadway Joe and I didn’t even want to go down that path. I’m excited about going back to my college number.”No. 8⃣ for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers ✈️ https://t.co/ow9MgT249c

Rodgers also mentioned that when he walked into the New York Jets facility, he walked by the only Super Bowl trophy they won in the 1968 season. The 39-year-old said that he looks forward to playing with the young, talented team and adding at least another Lombardi Trophy to that 'lonely' one that was sitting there in the facility.

