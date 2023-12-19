Will Aaron Rodgers play again this season? Jets QB delivers biggest update yet prior to Week 16

Aaron Rodgers' unbelievable comeback hopes were dealt a major blow today. The star quarterback tore his Achilles in Week 1 but assured fans that it wasn't the end of his 2023 journey. After the latest update, though, it might be. According to the QB's latest personal update, he's still three or four weeks away from being cleared.

Revealed on the Pat McAfee Show, this all but confirms the end of Rodgers' season. In four weeks, the regular season is over. Week 15 just ended, so three weeks from now, Week 18 will have just finished.

That's the best-case timeline from the New York Jets' quarterback's own admission, so it seems like there's very little chance he's coming back any time this season.

That shouldn't detract from what has otherwise been a miraculous recovery, though. The simple fact that he was even at practice a couple of weeks ago is somewhat of a modern medical miracle, but there just wasn't enough time in the season for him to actually play.

Aaron Rodgers confirmed his timeline

Had the injury been sustained in Week 1 of the preseason and not Week 1 of the regular season against the Buffalo Bills, things might well have been different. Rodgers maintained that he would defy the odds and play again, but that doesn't appear to be in the cards.

Is Aaron Rodgers done playing football?

Aaron Rodgers' season is effectively over, but that doesn't mean his career is. He is 39 years old and his body is not as strong as it once was. At that age, any injury can be career-threatening.

However, he's already commited to playing next year, and even though it's his last under contract with the Jets, the former Green Bay Packers QB is looking even further into the future. He said:

"I don't think that next year will be my last year."

Despite the setback, this is not the end of his journey with the Jets, and it seems like it's not even close to the end of the journey for his storied NFL career.