Will Aaron Rodgers play in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have had a rather uncharacteristic start to the 2021 NFL season. On opening day, the Packers were beaten 38-3 by the New Orleans Saints.

We saw what most figured to be closer to the real thing in Week 2, as the Packers beat the Detroit Lions 35-17 on Monday Night Football.

Despite a few bruises along with the soreness that accompanies a 17-year NFL veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers will be playing in Sunday's matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

While Rodgers has been looking to keep the offense running at a high level, the Packers' defense has been heavily scrutinized in the past two weeks.

The loss of star outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith was huge. He was placed on injured reserve after the Packers' Week 1 loss with a back injury. This has left the rest of the defense vulnerable, allowing opposing receivers more time to get open.

With the Packers, they have made even more waves off the field.

Aaron Rodgers has had quite a week

After Monday night's win over the Detroit Lions, Aaron Rodgers made it a point to go on a rant against those he thought were speaking against him and the Packers.

Since his tumultuous off-season rift with the Packers, several media heads and former players, including former Packers teammate Michael Finley, have been open about their opinions on Rodgers and how he has handled himself since the end of last season.

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "It's ABSOLUTE HORSESHIT to give a platform to people who have no idea what they're talking about as far as my mental state & focus.. I don't think I need to defend myself to people who aren't worth spending time on" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "It's ABSOLUTE HORSESHIT to give a platform to people who have no idea what they're talking about as far as my mental state & focus.. I don't think I need to defend myself to people who aren't worth spending time on" ~@AaronRodgers12



Rodgers would refer to the people who judged him and the Packers as trolls, which did not sit well with several fans.

Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur make this week's game more intriguing

Also, in the news this week, Packers head coach Matt Lafleur was embroiled in a minor controversy concerning his star quarterback. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is good friends with LaFleur.

It has been reported that during the off-season, when Rodgers was flirting with the idea of leaving the Packers, the 49ers were interested in possibly signing him and Shanahan did confirm reaching out to LaFleur about it. However, both coaches agreed that this was much ado about nothing.

bit.ly/2ZB8KFv Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur downplayed any tension between the two over the 49ers' offseason Aaron Rodgers trade interest ahead of Sunday's game Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur downplayed any tension between the two over the 49ers' offseason Aaron Rodgers trade interest ahead of Sunday's game



With such a drama-filled week, Aaron Rodgers will indeed be ready to play to face those same 49ers and coach Kyle Shanahan.

The game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on the NBC Network.

