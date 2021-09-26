NFL Games Today: Will Antonio Brown play against the Los Angeles Rams

Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came in this week preparing for a pivotal matchup against the also undefeated Los Angeles Rams. But, after testing positive for COVID-19 this week, the Buccaneers found themselves without the services of their enigmatic yet uber-talented wide receiver.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs’ WR Antonio Brown did not make the trip to Los Angeles and is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Rams, per source. Bucs’ WR Antonio Brown did not make the trip to Los Angeles and is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Rams, per source.

A positive COVID-19 test placed Brown onto the league's reserve/COVID-19 list. To have been cleared to play the game today against the Rams, Brown would have needed two negative COVID-19 tests 24-hours apart. He would have also been required to have been 100% asymptomatic.

The news broke roughly about 16 hours ago that Brown would indeed miss the game today against a revamped Los Angeles Rams team that now has a new-look offense with former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford at the helm.

What exactly does the absence of Antonio Brown mean for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Why the Buccaneers will miss Antonio Brown

If the Buccaneers' Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys taught us anything, Antonio Brown would be a key cog for Tom Brady this season. In that game, Brown torched the Cowboys' secondary to the tune of five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Brown showed quickness in small spaces and route-running ability that made him a perennial hall of Famer in his days with Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was able to get behind the defense on his lone touchdown of the Week 1 game, as is his typical game.

Without Brown and his playmaking abilities, Brady and company will need to be creative. The Buccaneers have an outside and red zone threat in Pro Bowler Mike Evans. To make up for the absence of Brown, Chris Godwin will need to step up and continue to operate in the middle of the field to move the chains if they want to defeat the Rams in Hollywood,

Chris Godwin is no slouch himself and he tends to play a similar game to Brown but without the downfield explosiveness. He will need to continue to make burdensome possession catches to keep the ball for the Buccaneers.

To replace Brown's deep-ball ability, the Buccaneers can incorporate more of Scotty Miller. He can be the deep threat option that Brown gave Brady when he was playing. Oh, and he can catch as well.

NFL @NFL



📺:

🗣: BACK TOGETHER SATURDAY - All 32 teams on the field 7/31



Catching seven footballs during last year's training camp competition? No problem for @MillerTime___10 . (via @buccaneers)📺: #NFLTrainingCamp coverage starts 7/26 on @nflnetwork 🗣: BACK TOGETHER SATURDAY - All 32 teams on the field 7/31 Catching seven footballs during last year's training camp competition? No problem for @MillerTime___10. (via @buccaneers)



📺: #NFLTrainingCamp coverage starts 7/26 on @nflnetwork

🗣: BACK TOGETHER SATURDAY - All 32 teams on the field 7/31



https://t.co/aboY1E8Myg

Thankfully for the Buccaneers, even without Brown, the cupboard is not bare. It's just a matter of using a few of the ingredients sitting in the back of the closet now that one of the main spices is unavailable.

What time are Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing tonight against Los Angeles Rams?

Also Read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will kick-off at 4:25 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on the Fox Network.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar