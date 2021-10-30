Will Austin Ekeler play in Week 8 against Patriots? Latest update on Chargers RB 

Through the first seven weeks, the Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the league’s most pleasant surprises.

The Chargers currently sit atop of the AFC West behind a 4-2 record. Los Angeles is heading into Week 8 action against the New England Patriots with the opportunity to further tighten the grip hold the franchise has over the division.

Chargers could use Austin Ekeler out of the backfield against the resurgent Patriots

The Chargers are fresh off their bye, hoping to build off their early-season success behind a strong showing at SoFi Stadium. However, there are some concerns over running back Austin Ekeler’s health as he missed practice on Thursday due to a hip injury, marking the third time he’s missed a practice session this year.

He was on the injury report in Week 3 and Week 5 due to an ankle issue, but he’s played in every game this year. Ekeler has been a strong fixture in the Chargers’ offense as one of the key cogs.

Fernando Ramirez @RealFRamirez #Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hip) was NOT participating during practice during the portion open to the media. He missed Thursday’s practice as well. #Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hip) was NOT participating during practice during the portion open to the media. He missed Thursday’s practice as well.

The 26-year-old is an elite dual-threat option behind his ability to heavily impact the passing game as a receiver out of the backfield. He’s racked up 27 catches for 242 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He’s tallied north of 50 receiving yards three times this season while notching a receiving touchdown in three straight contests before the blowout Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Ekeler brings another element to the offense as he’s proven to be one of the league’s most productive running backs. He’s currently trajected to finish with 949 rushing yards and 645 receiving yards.

Two seasons removed from his breakout 2019 season, where he excelled as a receiver, notching 92 receptions for 993 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. His reliance as a pass-catcher has decreased with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert under center.

Herbert has greatly utilized wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams as the primary options. It has featured Ekeler as another option and a safety valve. The Chargers will need the Oregon product to lead the charge against the Patriots.

New England is coming off a dominating win over the New York Jets. It hasn’t been the start to the season that the Patriots wanted, but rookie Mac Jones continues to showcase comfort leading the offense.

It places more pressure on Herbert to put forth a strong outing to guide the Chargers toward grabbing a much-needed win. The effort will in all likelihood come with Ekeler in the mix.

