Will Ben Roethlisberger play in Week 3? Steelers QB will do "everything" he can

The Pittsburgh Steelers got off to a hot start in the 2021 NFL season with an impressive win over the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, Ben Roethlisberger and company took a step back in Week 2 with a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Along with falling to the resilient Raiders last week, the Steelers may have suffered another costly loss with Roethlisberger now dealing with an injury. The two-time Super Bowl champion is battling a pectoral injury that could ultimately keep him out of Week 3's matchup against division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will have to play through the pain once again

Although it might be wise to sit Roethlisberger for this game against the lowly Bengals, the veteran quarterback seems intent on playing. He'll do everything within his power to get ready to play come Sunday, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Roethlisberger said he’s “going to do everything I can” to be ready for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. He is expected to play.

If Roethlisberger is unable to be on the field Sunday against Cincinnati, head coach Mike Tomlin will likely turn to Mason Rudolph. However, there's a chance that Steelers newcomer Dwayne Haskins could get a shot if Rudolph struggles or Tomlin feels the 24-year-old is the better option against the Bengals.

As for Roethlisberger, another injury this early in the season is not a good sign for the aging quarterback. This will likely be Roethlisberger's last season in the NFL after he battled through injuries last year. Roethlisberger doesn't seem thrilled about the prospect of battling any more for the rest of his professional career in the league as he has drastically changed his diet and offseason regiment to prepare for this season.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has had a decent start to the 2021 campaign. His stats won't blow anyone away, but he's done enough to keep the Steelers competitive against two teams that could be playoff bound this season.

Roethlisberger has racked up 483 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the two games he's played thus far. Although these numbers aren't all that impressive, it's safe to say the team will see a sizable decline in the quarterback position if they are forced to turn to Rudolph or Haskins.

The Bengals head into this matchup with the Steelers, hoping to take advantage of Pittsburgh's injury problems and record their second win of the season. Cincinnati is coming off a loss to the Chicago Bears after getting the best of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

