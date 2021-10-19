Will Cam Newton play this season? Free-agent QB provides update

Since the New England Patriots made the surprise move to part ways with former Pro Bowl quarterback Cam Newton, he’s remained afloat in the free-agent market.

Rumors initially sprouted of some potential interest from the Dallas Cowboys, but that quickly dissipated. Meanwhile, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera shot down any chance of a reunion with the former league MVP.

Cam Newton's career in the NFL isn't done just yet

Newton has been without a job through the first six weeks of the 2021 season. Despite that, he has been publicly prevalent, recently attending an Auburn football game. He has also maintained a strong presence on social media.

Newton recently gave a significant update concerning his status for this season. In a video posted on his YouTube channel as part of his series, "Funky Friday," the 32-year-old revealed that he has got the COVID-19 vaccine shot and that he is weighing offers from teams.

“Cam, do you still want to play football? Is it still there? There’s two things with that. Number one, hell yeah I wanna still play football. I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I’ve been doing since I was seven years old. But also, it’s like, bro I’m so much more than a football player. Like, respect me as such. …

“I’m just waiting on the right opportunity. And you’re probably asking yourself, ‘Don’t nobody want Cam.’ That’s a lie, I’ve been getting offers. But the realization of it is, it has to be right.”

It’s a significant update as Newton had previously chosen not to get the shot, which wound up hurting his case to keep the starting job for the Patriots. He missed a few days of training camp, leading to rookie Mac Jones getting first-team snaps.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: Cam Newton is fully vaccinated and has been talking to the #Seahawks . We'll see if anything comes of it. From NFL Now: Cam Newton is fully vaccinated and has been talking to the #Seahawks. We'll see if anything comes of it. https://t.co/FlbDltgY0J

Newton also likely realized that receiving the shot would open more doors for him to play with another team. The NFL has implemented strict COVID-19 protocols that could create another hurdle that teams won’t want to go through.

Meanwhile, Newton could soon have another NFL home. Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed on Monday that the team has talked to the three-time Pro Bowler. The Seahawks have turned to backup Geno Smith, but Newton may prove to be a more effective option under center.

With Russell Wilson not expected back until at least Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, it gives the Seahawks a sense of urgency to get some stable quarterback play. Seattle are moving towards a troubling spot, holding a 2-4 record through the first six games, and could use some help from a player like Newton.

