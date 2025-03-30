Will Campbell Draft Rumors: Patriots impressed with LSU OT amid questions around his arm length

Will Campbell is the number one priority for the New England Patriots, who are entering a new era under former player-turned-head coach Mike Vrabel. Concerns regarding Campbell's arm length and wingspan are appearently not enough to dissuade de facto general manager Eliot Wolf from continuing to want him.

Ad

Speaking on NBC Sports Boston's Next Pats Podcast, team insider Carlos A. Lopez said:

“Will Campbell already had his 30 visit with the Patriots and I can tell you, he has fans in the building. The demeanor, the character, the interview process. He has really knocked it out the park when it comes to making an impression on folks prior to the draft.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Besides the Patriots, the LSU offensive tackle has also visited the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints, the latter according to NewOrleansFootball's Nick Underhill.

He has also been linked to the Chicago Bears, who are looking for depth at tackle after upgrading their interior offensive line with trades for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney and the signing of center Drew Dalman. Two scouts even recently told Go Long TD's Bob McGinn that they were advising against passing up on Campbell, whom they called a "super talented" prospect that "can do it all":

Ad

"He's good. Great kid. (During) his interview, he sounded like a head coach at a P4 (Power Four) school. It was incredible, one of the best in my life."

New mock drafts have Will Campbell going to NFC team that is not the Chicago Bears

Speaking of the Bears, at least two draft analysts believe Will Campbell will not be among the competitors that general manager Ryan Poles had teased last month. First, The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke projects him 12th going to the Dallas Cowboys, who are still unsure whether incoming sophomore Tyler Guyton is the right man to succeed Tyron Smith as Dak Prescott's blindside protector.

Ad

The other is Athlon Sports' Luke Easterling, who foresees the Seattle Seahawks trading up to the top 10 for him:

"It's no secret the Seahawks need to make some massive upgrades to their offensive line, so they make a bold move here to start that process... Campbell would be an instant upgrade at guard with the potential to take over one of the tackle spots down the road."

The 2025 draft will emanate from Green Bay's Lambeau Field on April 24, 25, and 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.