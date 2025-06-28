Will Campbell labels girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier "LOML" on young couple's 1-year anniversary

New England Patriots rookie Will Campbell made a touching nod to his girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier this week as the couple reached a relationship milestone. He commemorated their first anniversary with an Instagram story on Saturday.

In his post, Campbell shared a collage of snapshots highlighting their time together and included a caption expressing his gratitude.

“Happy anniversary to the LOML. Couldn’t be more lucky to have someone amazing as you are. I love you so much,” he wrote.

Will Campbell IG STory for girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier

Nussmeier’s ties to football run deep. Her father, Doug Nussmeier, is the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints and previously helped guide the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterbacks to a Super Bowl LIX championship.

Her brother, Garrett, plays quarterback at LSU, the same program where Will Campbell excelled before entering the NFL.

During his final months in college and in the lead-up to the draft, Campbell often acknowledged how Nussmeier’s understanding of football dynamics helped steady their relationship. Speaking to Us Weekly in April, he praised her familiarity with the sport's demands.

Will Campbell is earning respect from Patriots veterans during his rookie season

NFL: New England Patriots Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Selected fourth overall this spring, Campbell has quickly made an impression on his new teammates in New England. Quarterback Drake Maye told The Boston Globe (June 14) that the rookie tackle was adapting well.

“Big Will, he’s done a great job,” Maye said.

Defensive lineman Keion White, who frequently lined up opposite Campbell during minicamp, also noticed the rookie’s persistence.

"I like him. Very early on, he was struggling a little bit. But he's not afraid to ask questions. And not afraid to be bad," White said. "He made the adjustments. He asked the questions."

Will Campbell has leaned heavily on veteran lineman Morgan Moses as he navigates the pro level. Moses, whose locker sits beside Campbell’s, has been a sounding board for everything from technique to preparation.

Off the field, Nussmeier has remained a steady presence. When Campbell’s name was called on draft night, she posted a message celebrating the moment.

"My guy is a Patriot! Couldn't be more proud of you!," Nussmeier wrote after draft night.

Campbell responded with a simple:

"Thanks pook love u," comment on her post.

With the 2025 NFL season slowly creeping closer, Patriots fans will be excited to see their star rookie in action, and all signs suggest he will live up to the hype.

