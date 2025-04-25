Will Campbell praises girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier's 'sacrifices' after getting drafted by Patriots

On Thursday, Will Campbell was drafted by the New England Patriots as the fourth pick of the 2025 NFL draft. It has been the support of his family and girlfriend, Ashlynn Nussmeier, which helped him become one of the top picks, according to him.

During an interview with US Weekly on Thursday, the former LSU offensive tackle praised Nussmeier, crediting her for all the support she has been offering him over the years.

Ashlynn Nussmeier is the daughter of retired NFL star Doug Nussmeier, who'll be working as offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints in the upcoming 2025 NFL season. According to Will Campbell, Ashlynn's sports background has helped the couple sustain their relationship.

“She’s amazing. She has a football background, so she knows what it takes and the sacrifices that have to be made. If she wasn’t as good with that type of stuff, I’m sure it would be a lot more difficult. But she’s a rock star,” Campbell said.

Will Campbell highlighted family's support throughout his football career

Apart from his girlfriend, Will Campbell's family had major contributions to his success in football, especially his parents, Brian and Holly. Moving forward in the aforementioned interview, Campbell said:

"I’m so lucky to have all those people in my life. They all want the best for me. They all look out for me, and they all love me. They’ve seen how hard I worked. They’ve seen me tell people that I wanted this from a young age. Everybody in my town would be like, ‘Oh yeah,’ and just kind of blow it off."

Will Campbell started his college football career with LSU in 2022. In his freshman season, he was named starting offensive tackle, and by the end of the season, he was named a freshman All-American. The same year, he earned a second-team All-SEC selection.

Moreover, Campbell was an All-SEC selection twice, in 2023 and 2024. In his last season with LSU, the offensive tackle won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy and Consensus All-American award. Starting his NFL career with the Patriots, there will be high expectations on his shoulders.

Let's see how well he performs in his first season in the league.

