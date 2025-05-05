Will Campbell's GF Ashlynn Nussmeier cherishes "last few d8 nights" before Patriots rookie relocates

Will Campbell and his girlfriend, Ashlynn Nussmeier, are having a good time before the rookie starts his NFL journey. The former LSU offensive tackle was the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 Draft by the New England Patriots as he gears up for his NFL debut.

Meanwhile, off-field, Campbell spent the weekend enjoying a date night with his girlfriend. Nussmeier shared a story on Instagram of her boyfriend enjoying a meal in a beautiful seaside location. They were seemingly having the meal in a rooftop restaurant.

Along with an adorable picture of her boyfriend, Nussmeier wrote:

“last few d8 nights in BTR!!!!”

Still from Will Campbell's GF Ashlynn Nussmeier's instagram story/@ashlynn.nussmeier

Ashlynn Nussmeier didn't share her look for the date night on her IG story while her NFL rookie boyfriend donned a light blue T-shirt.

Ashlynn pens down heartfelt message on Will Campbell's NFL selection

On April 26, Will Campbell’s girlfriend shared an emotional message for the 21-year-old after his selection in the NFL.

She beamed with pride and praised her boyfriend for his hard work and dedication. Ashlyn wrote in her Instagram post:

"My guy is a patriot💙💙!!! Couldn’t be more proud of you! It’s been the sweetest to watch you walk through this process & how the Lord has used you through it all!! The most hard-working, dedicated, and humble leader-you have earned it!! Can’t wait to cheer ya on!!!"

Campbell reacted to his girlfriend’s post:

"Thanks pook love u"

Campbell reacted to his girlfriend Ashlynna's heartfelt message on his selection in the NFL (Image Source: Instagram/@ashlynn.nussmeier)

For the draft day, Campbell donned a green checkered suit with a white shirt and pants while his girlfriend caught the attention in an all-black one-shoulder dress. She posed with the rookie wearing a Patriots cap and holding the round one pick T-shirt of Campbell.

In his college career, Campbell spent three years with LSU and was the 2024 Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner and also earned the 2024 Consensus All-American.

