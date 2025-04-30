After LSU tight end Mason Taylor was drafted by the New York Jets with the 42nd overall pick, his girlfriend Sage posted a photo carousel on Instagram Tuesday to mark the occasion. She shared several group photos and some pictures with Taylor, with a message that read:

“Proud is an understatement... no one deserves this more than you, the most hardworking, disciplined person I know!! The best is yet to come! I love you so much Mase!! Call me a @nyjets super fan now. NYC here we come!!!”

New England Patriots’ OT Will Campbell’s girlfriend Ashlynn commented on the post, writing:

"So exciting!! Congrats!!!!”

Will Campbell's girlfriend Ashlynn drops 3-word message for Mason Taylor and his GF Sage after Jets draft TE, Instagram

Mason Taylor dropped an emoji reaction with a crying face and heart in the comments as well:

Taylor joins the Jets as a second-round pick and is expected to contribute immediately as a rookie. His NFL connection runs deep — he’s the son of Hall of Fame DE Jason Taylor, who played most of his career with the Dolphins. Jason had a complex relationship with the Jets and their fans, having once been viewed as a rival figure during his Dolphins years.

Per John Butchko from the “Locked On Jets” podcast, Jason Taylor was long considered a major antagonist for New York fans. However, he briefly joined the Jets in 2010 and helped them reach the AFC Championship game, softening his image with the fanbase.

Now, 15 years later, his son Mason begins his own NFL chapter in the same city, aiming to make his own mark.

Will Campbell shares emotional moment with girlfriend after being drafted by Patriots

Will Campbell shared an emotional moment with his girlfriend, Ashlynn Nussmeier, after being selected No. 4 overall by the Patriots. ESPN cameras captured the LSU tackle hugging Nussmeier in the green room at Lambeau Field. The couple, who went Instagram official in September 2024, also posed with Campbell’s mother on the red carpet.

Campbell is the first draft pick under new Patriots HC Mike Vrabel. Vrabel had high praise for his work ethic and team-first mindset ahead of the draft. New England’s college scouting director Camren Williams alluded to the team having detailed evaluations, calling Campbell “big,” “athletic,” and “tough.”

Will Campbell started all 38 games at LSU. He also committed to protecting QB Drake Maye with everything he’s got.

