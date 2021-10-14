Will Chandler Jones play in Week 6 vs Browns? Cardinals star on COVID-19 list

The Arizona Cardinals could end up playing in Week 6 without their best defensive player: Chandler Jones.

The Cardinals' star edge rusher was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Jones is the leader of the Cardinals front-seven alongside J.J. Watt.

The loss of Chandler Jones comes at an inopportune time for the Cardinals. The Cardinals are the last undefeated team in the NFL with a 5-0 record. In Week 6, they're on the road against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have been competitive in every game this season.

The Cardinals may be without Chandler Jones vs Browns

Even though Chandler Jones is on the COVID-19/Reserve list, there's a pathway to being able to play. To be removed from the COVID-19/Reserve list, vaccinated players must test negative twice within 24 hours. In addition, they must have shown no signs of COVID-19 whatsoever.

In September, head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed the Cardinals were 100 percent vaccinated. If Jones can meet the requirements, he can play. However, he's only been on the COVID-19/Reserve list for one day. Even with the vaccine, there's a chance he will not be cleared before Sunday.

If Jones does not play, the Browns will be able to take advantage to create pressure. Watt has yet to make a noteworthy impact on the team. He hasn't had any sacks through the first five games. Now he's likely to face more double teams without the Browns having to protect against Jones.

Losing Chandler Jones would threaten the Cardinals' undefeated season

In Week 1, Chandler Jones was the best defensive player in the NFL. Jones totaled five sacks, two forced fumbles, and four tackles for loss. Jones was unstoppable against the Tennessee Titans and was a defensive player of the year candidate after one game.

Since then, his production has cooled off. He hasn't notched any more sacks and has been held without a tackle in three of his other four games. But Jones still brings pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The Cardinals have the eighth-best pass defense in the NFL, in part due to the pressure Jones generates. However, the run defense would also take a hit with Jones' absence. The Cardinals have struggled to stop the run this season, giving up 139 yards per game on the ground.

The Cardinals will have their toughest out-of-division game this season on Sunday. it will be a statement game for the Cardinals to prove they're Super Bowl contenders if they win.

Edited by Samuel Green