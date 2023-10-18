Will Christian McCaffrey play in week 7? 49ers RB’s status explored

When the San Francisco 49ers played the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 of the regular season, running back Christian McCaffrey got injured,

That was a major factor in the team's first loss in 15 regular-season games. Thankfully for the Niners, McCaffrey will have a chance to play in Week 7 when San Francisco takes on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

The 49ers' potent offensive system relies heavily on Christian McCaffrey, who has 700 yards and nine touchdowns this season. In the unlikely event that McCaffrey is unable to play the Vikings game next week, one of Jordan Mason or Elijah Mitchell should step in as running back.

Mitchell was absolutely shut down by the Browns' defense on Sunday, but Mason scored a touchdown against them.

What happened to Christian McCaffrey

On Sunday at Cleveland, Christian McCaffrey sustained a rib/oblique injury in the San Francisco 49ers' first defeat of the campaign.

Early in the second half of the game, he was in discomfort on the sidelines as the 49ers medical team appeared to treat him. What exactly happened is unknown, but the RB eventually headed to the medical tent as the team's offense started up again.

He made an effort to return to the field but eventually left for the locker room and was declared ineligible. On Monday, McCaffrey underwent a scan. The 26-year-old running back won't be out for the long term, according to sources who spoke to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With the defeat to Cleveland on Sunday, San Francisco's unblemished record for the season took a hit. The 49ers' offense totaled just 215 yards in the contest, their lowest total in a single game this year.

When will Christian McCaffrey return?

Running back Christian McCaffrey has established himself as a crucial member of the squad since moving from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last season.

McCaffrey has scored, including in the postseason, in 15 straight games. Fantasy managers and 49ers fans have been beaming with pride after CMC's season-to-date stats.

He has 553 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 177 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, so bigger things are expected from him this season.

McCaffrey twisted a muscle in the Week 6 game against the Browns, and the news has 49ers fans in a bit of a bind.

While we await the results of the player's scan, indications from NFL media are that the player may be able to participate in his team's next game against the Vikings in Week 7.