Will Compton bets $1,000 on Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders' draft position 

Shedeur Sanders has been on a roller coaster ride ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft this year. He was once thought of as the potential number-one overall pick, but his stock has apparenly been dropping as the draft gets closer. In fact, some around the league expect him fall out of the first round, and possibly even the second as well.

Will Compton is not one of those who believes Sanders will plummet in the draft. He explained during a recent episode of Bussin' With the Boys that he expects that a team will take a chance on his impressive overall upside. He backed that up by claiming a $1,000 bet that he gets selected within the first two rounds.

He was opposed by Delanie Walker, who was also debating the situation during the same episode. He made an even bolder prediction that Shedeur Sanders would not get picked until at least Round 3 when it all plays out.

Sanders has found a ton of success in college football playing under head coach Deion Sanders, who is his father. They turned two programs around and got them heading back in the right direction, starting with the Jackson State Tigers before moving on to the Colorado Buffaloes.

His proven results are apparently not enough to maintain his draft projections among the first few picks. Concerns about his athleticism and personality have been circling the past few weeks, which has resulted in his overall draft odds taking a major hit.

Shedeur Sanders draft odds explored

Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders spent most of this year projected to be selected among the top ten picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that no longer appears to be the case. Exploring his current draft odds at several different sportsbooks implies that they are expecting him to slide to a much later pick.

ESPN Bet currently has Sanders' over/under set at pick 21.5 which suggests that they believe he will go late in the first round. FanDuel Sportsbook has the same line, while DraftKings Sportsbook is a bit more generous at a 14.5 line. All three of them, as well as several other markets, had his line set at 8.5 recently, so the slide is alarming.

For what it's worth, Sanders is still projected to be the second quarterback taken this year after Cam Ward, who is expected to be picked first-overall by the Tennessee Titans. Plenty of teams would benefit from a quarterback, so it will be intersting to see if one of them makes the move for Sanders.

